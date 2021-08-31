Charging solutions for electric vehicles will become an asset, not a liability, for the network – TechCrunch

President Joe Biden’s plan for electric vehicles (EVs) will include about half of sales in the United States by 2030 is a clear indication that the United States is making progress in decarbonizing its transportation systems, which currently account for nearly half of total United States emissions.

While this type of federal support is critical to accelerating the mass adoption of electric vehicles, we face the looming need to rehabilitate the ailing U.S. electrical infrastructure that millions of people currently rely on – grid capabilities. electric.

As society converts to a fully electric future and the demand for electric vehicles increases, a challenge our modern world will face is how to recharge the growing number of vehicles without overloading the grid beyond its capacity. While some predict Electric vehicles will overload the electricity grid, others have found methods that support our energy infrastructure, including solutions such as wireless charging, vehicle-to-grid integration (V2G) or more efficient methods of use renewable energy sources, to name a few.

Amid the justified concerns about the unstable network, there is an urgent need to find solutions that can strengthen this critical infrastructure to avoid pushing the network to its limits.

The current challenges of the network

According to the recent IPCC climate change report, extreme heat waves that previously hit only once every 50 years are now expected to occur once a decade or more frequently due to global warming and anthropogenic emissions. Although this has already been seen in the past year through record heat waves and extreme fires in the Pacific Northwest, utilities, operators and industry experts continue to voice concerns about whether current energy systems will be able to withstand rising temperatures due to climate change.

And it’s not just the heat: in February, a cold snap in Texas crippled energy infrastructure and left millions of people without electricity. These numbers will only continue to rise as temperatures rise and the grid overwork to meet electricity needs.

In addition to the temperature fluctuations affecting the grid, there are also many concerns about its ability to support the growing number of electric vehicles that are expected to hit the market in the years to come. With reports indicating that the electrification of transportation will likely require a double US production capacity by 2050There is a need for flexible charging options for electric vehicles that can increase flexibility and charging times during peak charging hours. However, as it stands, the U.S. electricity grid is only capable of supporting 24 million EVs until 2028, well below the required number of EVs needed to successfully reduce emissions from road transport. .

Despite these challenges, one thing industry experts have pointed out is that electric vehicles have the potential to play a major role in managing demand as well as stabilizing the grid if needed. However, as electric vehicles are more widely adopted in the United States, utilities must ask themselves critical questions such as when people will likely charge their vehicles, how many users are charging their vehicles and when, what types of chargers are used. and what types of vehicles charge (such as passenger vehicles or medium to heavy duty fleets) to determine the additional demand for electricity and how they should upgrade their networks.

EV charging solutions will become an asset, not a liability

With long lead times for network infrastructure upgrades and a growing number of individuals and businesses looking to electrify their vehicles, US municipalities are desperate for methods to implement charging infrastructure. necessary to stay ahead of the rising tide of electric vehicles while simultaneously ensuring grid stability. However, a recent analysis by ICCT estimates that with the current number of electric vehicle chargers in the United States at 216,000, the country will need 2.4 million public and professional chargers by 2030 if it is to meet its targets.

To address this worrisome lack of charging infrastructure, cities have started exploring charging options outside of the traditional stationary station not only to accelerate adoption of the necessary charging infrastructure, but also to protect the grid. . One of these options is dynamic charging, also known as wireless or moving charging.

On the one hand, some argue that wireless charging of electric vehicles will put additional pressure on existing network infrastructure by increasing demand variability due to the fragmented charging time caused by the configuration of charging lanes and traffic. On the other hand, many argue that wireless charging actually decreases the demand on the power grid due to the fact that the energy demand is distributed in time and space throughout the day, rather than be confined to the charging period of stationary chargers between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. pm, which helps reduce network connections and required upgrades.

Additionally, wireless charging can be deployed in places where conductive (plug-in) charging solutions cannot – such as roads, directly under the charging docks of commercial facilities, at exit and entry points. facilities, under taxi lines, at bus stations and terminals, etc. ., which means wireless technology can charge electric vehicles at regular intervals throughout the day with one charge.

This method also enables more efficient use of renewable solar energy, produced and used primarily during daylight hours, which means that limited additional energy storage devices are required, unlike conductive charging stations for electric vehicles. , which can generally only be used in the evening and at night and require energy. storage room.

These advantages indicate that cities and utilities can capitalize on efficient energy use strategies such as wireless charging to distribute energy demand over time and space, thereby adding flexibility and additional protection to the network. While this method can and should be applied to electric passenger vehicles, its use to power medium to heavy vehicle fleets will allow a much faster transition to electric in these difficult to electrify fleet segments.

Can wireless charging help the network support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles?

As electric passenger vehicles pose their own challenges to the grid, large-scale fleet charging will be a monumental task if utilities don’t have a head start on the transition. Wireless charging offers a cost-effective solution for operators looking to transition to meet carbon reduction targets, with the expected number of commercial electric fleets and passengers representing 10 to 15% of all vehicles in the fleet by 2030. Let’s take a closer look at an example of how connecting large vehicles to wireless charging and the impact of both on the network:

Driver (pluggable): 100 e-buses with 240 kWh batteries using night conductive charging in a bus depot require a minimum 6 megawatt (MW) grid connection as the entire fleet charges at the end of daily operations, typically simultaneously.

100 e-buses with 240 kWh batteries using night conductive charging in a bus depot require a minimum 6 megawatt (MW) grid connection as the entire fleet charges at the end of daily operations, typically simultaneously. Inductive (wireless): 100 e-buses using stationary wireless charging technology at bus stations, garages and stations in city centers allow buses to be recharged throughout the day at natural breaks in their operations. This charging strategy allows both a massive reduction in battery capacity (the exact amount depends on the vehicle’s fleet and energy needs) and, as the charge of the bus fleet is distributed throughout the day. , the required grid connection (s) can be reduced by 66% to just 2 MW.

Wireless electric roads accompanied by solar panel fences adjacent to the road can be the ultimate solution to decentralize power generation and eliminate stress on the grid. According to industry calculations, approximately 0.6 miles of this electric fence solution could provide between 1.3 and 3.3 MW of power. This combination of solar generation coupled with a wireless charging infrastructure integrated into the road can support between 1,300 and 3,300 buses per day, independent of the power grid (assuming an average speed of 50 mph and in taking into account seasonal variations in solar radiation).

Moreover, since wireless electric roads are a shared platform for all electric vehicles, this same road would also charge trucks, vans and passenger vehicles without putting additional strain on the network.

Innovative charging methods will play an essential role in the modernization and adaptation of our electricity network

Although wireless charging is still relatively new to the market, the benefits are starting to become evident. In the face of growing concerns about obsolete grid infrastructure in the face of widespread transportation electrification efforts, rising temperatures and extreme weather conditions, innovative charging methods can provide an optimal solution.

From distributing electric vehicle charging throughout the day to avoid overloading to the ability to simultaneously meet the energy capacity needs of passenger vehicles and large fleets, technologies such as wireless charging will become resources. essential to adapt to a carbon-free, all-electric future.