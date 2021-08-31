Dow Jones futures drop as Zoom Stock plunges 12% in earnings

Dow Jones futures, along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures, were mixed on Tuesday morning after the market rally hit new highs. Apple stock has hit record highs, while PayPal and Tesla have soared. Zoom stock plunged 12% in earnings after the close.







On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 0.2%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.4% and the Nasdaq by 0.9%; both indices have reached historic highs.

Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) increased by 3%, while Microsoft (MSFT) rose 1.3% in today’s stock market. Home deposit (HD) remains below a new buy point after a recent breakout attempt.

You’re here (TSLA) rose 2.7%, surpassing a recent buy point. The leader in electric vehicles is now at the top of its purchasing range. Pay Pal (PYPL) climbed more than 3.5% on Monday, resuming its key 50-day moving average. A new point of purchase has appeared.

After closing, Zoom video (ZM) posted better-than-expected results in the second quarter. But Zoom stock plunged as much as 12% in extended trading.

Among the best stocks to buy and watch, Sports and outdoor academy (ASO), Airbnb (ABNB), Free market (MELI) and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) are in or near new shopping areas.

Airbnb, Microsoft and Tesla are IBD Ranking Actions. Academy Sports is a leading IPO IPO. Palantir was featured in this week’s Near A Buy Zone Stocks column. Airbnb was the IBD action of the day for Tuesday.

Dow Jones Futures Today

Before the stock market opened on Tuesday, Dow Jones futures fell slightly from fair value, while S&P 500 futures fell less than 0.1%. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq 100 increased less than 0.1% from fair value. Keep in mind that trading futures contracts on Dow Jones and elsewhere does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular trading session.

Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today Index symbol Price Loss of profit % Switch Dow jones (0DJIA) 35399.90 -55.90 -0.16 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4528.76 +19.39 +0.43 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 15265.89 +136.39 +0.90 Russel 2000 (ETC.) 225.49 -0.92 -0.41 MICI 50 (FFTY) 48.55 +0.55 +1.15 Last updated: 4:34 PM ET 8/30/2021

Among the exchange traded funds, Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) rose 1.15% on Monday. Nasdaq 100 Tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 1.1%. And the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (TO SPY) increased by 0.4%.

The stock market rally continues

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit new highs on Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average remains just below all-time highs.

Friday’s The Big Picture column commented, “Stock market action reaffirmed the current uptrend and contrasted sharply with the moderate losses on Thursday.XLV) (down 0.2%) and SPDR Utilities (XLU) (less than 0.1%). The winners led the losers 5 to 1 on the NYSE and more than 3 to 1 on the Nasdaq. “

Stock ETF strategy and how to invest

Focus on earnings After the close on Monday, Zoom Video released its quarterly results. Zoom’s earnings jumped to $ 1.36 per share, beating estimates by $ 1.16. Revenue was $ 1.02 billion, beating estimates of $ 991.2 million. Despite earnings and sales, the company offered weaker-than-expected earnings forecasts for the current quarter. Early Tuesday, Zoom stock fell 12% in response to the company’s results. Zoom stock closed up 2% on Monday, ending around 40% of its all-time high, which was set on October 19, 2020, at 588.84. The stocks are building a cup with a handle with a buy point of 406.58, but are a long way from this new entry. The stock is also significantly below its 50-day moving average. Dow Jones Stocks to Buy and Watch: Home Depot Dow Jones leader Home Depot is trying to break a cup with the handle’s entry of 333.55, but is currently just below the buy point, according to IBD MarketSmithchart analysis. The 5% buy zone goes up to 350.23. Shares were up 1.15% on Monday.

Stocks to buy and watch: Academy Sports, Airbnb, Mercado Libre, Palantir

Leader of the IPO Academy Sports is trying to get past a 42.85 buy point in a cup base. Stocks briefly passed the entry last week before settling below the buy point. The main retail stock rose 2.9% on Monday and is back in the buy range. The 5% buy zone tops out at 44.99.

IBD Ranking Airbnb stock is back above its 152.86 buy point after falling below Thursday. Leaderboard analysis noted that the stock breakout on Wednesday came with conviction and high volume, positive action. Shares rose 1.2% on Monday.

According toIBD Inventory Check,ABNB actions shows a modest 28 on a perfect IBD composite rating of 99. More recent issues rarely have a sustained earnings history, which is a key part of the composite rating, so a low rating is normal. The IBD Composite Rating identifies stocks with a mix of strong fundamental and technical characteristics.

Mercado Libre traded up 0.75% on Monday, closing just under a cup with the handle’s buy point of 1,899.43. MELI stock briefly passed the buy point during Monday’s trading.

Palantir Technologies is once again trying to break a cup with the handle buy point 26.04, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. Shares reduced their gains to just 0.2% on Monday. The title’s relative strength remains far from its former peaks. Ideally, the RS line should hit a new high on the day of the break.

On August 12, Palantir reported adjusted second-quarter earnings that lived up to expectations, as revenue growth exceeded Wall Street targets. Check out Palantir in this week’s Near A Buy Stocks column.

PayPal actions

PayPal stock rose 3.6% on Monday, bouncing back to its key 50-day moving averageCNBC reportedthe company is exploring ways to allow users to trade individual stocks.

Payment processor actions chart a flat base with a buy point of 310.26. The stock is about 7% of the new entry.

Tesla shares

Tesla stock rose 2.7% on Monday. Last week, stocks regained their aggressive buy point of 700.10 deep in a correction from last week’s weakness and are back in the buy range. Meanwhile, a wide and deep base continues to take shape.

On January 25, Tesla stock hit an all-time high of 900.40, after climbing 93% from a buy point of 466 in a handle mug.

Dow Jones Executives: Apple, Microsoft

Among the top Dow Jones stocks, Apple rose 3% on Monday, reaching an all-time high of 153.49. Apple stocks are in the buy range above a 148 trendline buy point.

Software giant Microsoft rose 1.3% on Monday. Microsoft is around 15% above the buy point of 263.29 from a cup base and near new highs.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen to learn more about growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

