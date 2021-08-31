Civeo Corporation announces share buyback authorization





HOUSTON and CALGARY, Alberta, August 30, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) today announced that its board of directors has authorized the company to repurchase up to 5% of its total outstanding common shares, or approximately 715,000 common shares, by l intermediary of the New York Stock Exchange over the next twelve months. Civeo intends to fund the buybacks with available cash and cash generated from operations. “Today’s announcement reflects our confidence in the business of Civeos and in the future of this company. We believe this share buyback program provides an opportunity to acquire stocks at an attractive valuation, while continuing to allocate a majority of our free cash flow generation to debt reduction. said Bradley J. Dodson, Chairman and CEO of Civeos. This share buyback authorization is granted under the “other published markets” exemption from the formal requirements relating to takeover bids under Canadian securities laws for normal course buyback offers and represents the maximum annual share buyback authorization authorized under the exemption. Civeo will continue to assess other opportunities for return of capital to shareholders beyond this current authorization. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those which do not state historical facts and are therefore inherently subject to change. risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this document include statements regarding Civeos’ future plans and prospects, are based on then-current expectations and involve various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or under- understood by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks associated with global health issues and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk that room occupancy may decline if our guests are limited or limited in availability. staff who may fall ill or be subject to quarantine, risks associated with the general nature of the accommodation industry, risks associated with the level of supply and demand for petroleum, coal, ore of iron and other minerals, including the level of activity, expenditures and developments in the Canadian oil sands, the level of demand for coal and other natural resources from Australia, as well as investment and opportunities in Australia, and fluctuations or sharp declines in current and future prices for oil, natural gas, coal, iron ore and other minerals, the risks associated with failure by our clients to reach positive final investment decisions on, or otherwise unfinished, projects for which we have been awarded contracts, w which may cause such clients to terminate or defer contracts, the risks associated with foreign exchange rates, risks associated with the company’s ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with labor shortages, risks associated with the development of new projects, including whether these projects will continue in the future, associated risks the price of the Company’s common shares, the availability and cost of capital, risks associated with general global economic conditions, global weather conditions, natural disasters and security threats and changes in government and environmental regulations, including including climate change, and other factors discussed in the “Management Discussion and Analysis” sections. of the financial position and results of operations ”and“ Risk factors ”of the annual report of Civeos on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports that the company may file from from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Each forward-looking statement contained in this document speaks only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Civeo expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The story continues See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210830005545/en/ Contacts Carolyn J. Stone

Civeo Corporation

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

713-510-2400

