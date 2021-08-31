Business
WWE aims to increase international media revenue but faces new competitor
Global wrestling entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment hosted their first annual event, SummerSlam, in Las Vegas this month and are now looking to align global operations to achieve historic revenues.
With its US media rights secured, WWE wants to strike global deals for its WWE Network streaming service. Although the largest wrestling company in the world has dismantled service in the United States, it still serves as an international component. WWE is keen on similar broadcast rights deals to the one it has with CNBC’s parent company, NBCUniversal, betting that its weekly wrestling content and classic library will attract media companies around the world.
WWE has made deals with Fox Sports and NBCUniversal, including a billion dollar deal to broadcast American content on NBCUniversal’s Peacock service. The company also offers linear rights and streaming packages internationally with networks such as Blank media (Ireland), UK based BT Sport and Sony India. In addition, the WWE has an agreement with sports streaming service DAZN to broadcast events in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as a streaming agreement in China with online platform iQIYI, which is owned by technology company Baidu.
The combined media deals helped WWE bring in $ 475.9 million from its $ 529.1 million in revenue for the first six months of 2021. Last year, WWE made $ 868.2 million media rights, not to mention revenue from the Peacock deal, which began in March. WWE is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of $ 3.6 billion. WWE shares opened at $ 52 a share on Monday, still down from its 52-week high of $ 70.72 last June.
WWE has declared SummerSlam, a full capacity event in Las Vegas, to be the highest-grossing and most-watched event, touting a “seven-figure” global audience primarily consumed on Peacock and WWE Network. But the company did not disclose details of the numbers.
Becky Lynch celebrates her loss to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2021.
It’s unclear how much WWE would earn from other international deals, but the new content licensing deals won’t come close to NBCUniversal and Fox Sports’ fees. Fox also has a deal with WWE for $ 1 billion, and USA Network, also owned by NBCUniversal, has a television rights-only agreement.
Eric Handler, MKM Partners managing director and senior research analyst, said WWE Day 2 rights with Hulu, which allows subscribers to watch Raw and Smackdown shows 24 hours after they air, will also be something to watch in the media rights market. Currently, Peacock viewers can watch the shows 30 days after the live broadcasts.
WWE uses an operating income before depreciation and amortization formula in its earnings report to break down finances. Although media rights have been stable since 2017, notable declines in revenues have occurred in advertising, sponsorship and consumer products.
CFO Kristina Salen told CNBC in April that WWE wants to add more sponsorships and grow its ecommerce business. Additionally, WWE would win up to $ 40 million per event in a 10-year agreement with Saudi Arabia signed in 2018.
If WWE gets more global media deals and follows through on its revenue boost plan, it could surpass $ 1 billion in revenue, which would be the highest in company history. In 2020, WWE scored $ 974.2 million dollars in sales, compared to $ 801 million in 2017 thanks in large part to media royalties.
“They are very good content creators,” Handler told CNBC. “As the world of media evolves, so does their business. They can sell their product to a number of media players around the world. So for them, it’s about finding more ways to monetize the content. “
Will wrestling startup threaten WWE?
WWE invited CNBC to watch its SummerSlam event, which drew 51,326 people at Allegiant Stadium, the residential complex of the National Football League Raiders. The event drew surprising returns with popular wrestlers Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch. SummerSlam also continued to build on the fame of wrestling champions Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns.
The overall in-person presentation had its moments of excitement, but SummerSlam lacked pyrotechnics. In NFL stadiums, fireworks are not allowed unless the roof is open. Therefore, specific character entries that typically rely on the effects of a fan favorite didn’t have them. Also, some of the extended scenarios have moved away from the actual struggle.
WWE also faces increased competition. All Elite Wrestling, started by the family of NFL team owner Shahid Khan, is gaining recognition in professional wrestling circles.
“The directing is good,” Octagon media manager Dan Cohen told CNBC in April. “The quality is good. Where AEW lacks, however, is in the star power.”
AEW is trying to fix this after signing one of wrestling entertainment’s most famous figures, Phillip Jack Brooks, aka CM Punk. The addition of the former WWE Superstar to the roster has earned social media watch out for AEW. Brooks returned to the scene after a sabbatical in 2014.
WWE hasn’t had a real threat in its space since World Championship Wrestling, which signed star Hulk Hogan in 1994 to help grow his brand. WWE finally bought WCW in 2001 by WarnerMedia (then AOL Time Warner).
AEW has a media rights agreement with the Turner Sports property of WarnerMedia and is aligned with former WWE international rights partner Sky Sports. Turner operates AEW as part of its entertainment division, and internally network executives appreciate the growth of its audience and see it as competition for WWE’s main brand.
AEW still has a way to go to reach WWE’s market share, but it has captured the attention of die-hard fans. WWE sees him as a contender for their NXT division, but they can’t ignore AEW’s recent spike in momentum. The early days of punk attracted over 1 million viewers, and the chatter suggest another former WWE Superstar in Daniel bryan is also in the process of joining AEW.
Disclosure: CNBC’s parent company NBCUniversal has a content distribution agreement with WWE.
