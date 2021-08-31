WWE aims to increase international media revenue but faces new competitor

Global wrestling entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment hosted their first annual event, SummerSlam, in Las Vegas this month and are now looking to align global operations to achieve historic revenues. With its US media rights secured, WWE wants to strike global deals for its WWE Network streaming service. Although the largest wrestling company in the world has dismantled service in the United States, it still serves as an international component. WWE is keen on similar broadcast rights deals to the one it has with CNBC’s parent company, NBCUniversal, betting that its weekly wrestling content and classic library will attract media companies around the world.

WWE has made deals with Fox Sports and NBCUniversal, including a billion dollar deal to broadcast American content on NBCUniversal’s Peacock service. The company also offers linear rights and streaming packages internationally with networks such as Blank media (Ireland), UK based BT Sport and Sony India. In addition, the WWE has an agreement with sports streaming service DAZN to broadcast events in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as a streaming agreement in China with online platform iQIYI, which is owned by technology company Baidu. The combined media deals helped WWE bring in $ 475.9 million from its $ 529.1 million in revenue for the first six months of 2021. Last year, WWE made $ 868.2 million media rights, not to mention revenue from the Peacock deal, which began in March. WWE is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of $ 3.6 billion. WWE shares opened at $ 52 a share on Monday, still down from its 52-week high of $ 70.72 last June. WWE has declared SummerSlam, a full capacity event in Las Vegas, to be the highest-grossing and most-watched event, touting a “seven-figure” global audience primarily consumed on Peacock and WWE Network. But the company did not disclose details of the numbers.

Becky Lynch celebrates her loss to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2021. Global wrestling entertainment