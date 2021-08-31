Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos on trial for fraudExBulletin

Business
Jury selection in the Elizabeth Holmes criminal fraud trial begins on Tuesday, the start of a long-awaited legal showdown over one of Silicon Valley’s most spectacular scandals in recent history.
federal prosecutors having loaded Holmes and her former business partner and ex-boyfriend, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, along with fraudulent investors and patients from their blood testing company Theranos, who Holmes and Balwani say would revolutionize laboratory medicine.
Patients who have been wrongly diagnosed by Theranos tests are about to testify against Holmes. Some had learned that they were HIV positive. Another, who was pregnant at the time, mistakenly learned that she had miscarried.
Once the jury has been chosen, oral argument is expected to begin on September 8. The trial in San Jose, Calif., Is expected to run for four months.
In unsealed court documents on Saturday and first reported by NPR, Holmes’ legal team said she was very likely to take the witness stand and accuse Balwani of manipulating and mistreating her at a point such as it affected his state of mind during the period of alleged fraud.
She and Balwani, who will be tried separately next year, have pleaded not guilty. If convicted, each faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years.
Holmes, who is said to be married to California hotel chain heir Billy Evans, recently gave birth. The judge said there will be arrangements allowing her to take care of her little boy at the courthouse.
The “Pretend Until You Can Do It” Approach Leads to Criminal Charges
A dropout from Stanford University, Holmes dazzled Silicon Valley by founding Theranos at the age of 19. She promised that her technology could find hundreds of illnesses in patients with a simple blood stick.
Holmes cultivated a mystique that included a signature black turtleneck like Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, which she greatly admired.
Big names from former President Bill Clinton to former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim have believed in the company, helping it attract global investment and a valuation of over $ 9 billion before his disgrace in 2015.
It was then that a series of stories in The Wall Street Journal showed that Theranos did not use revolutionary new equipment, as Holmes had claimed. Journalist John Carreyrou revealed that instead, the company relied mainly on traditional blood processing machines. And Carreyrou’s report revealed a set of flaws and inaccuracies in patient outcomes.
“There is a phrase that has become synonymous with Silicon Valley corporate culture, which is ‘Pretend Until You Get It Right,’” Carreyrou told NPR of Holmes. “She thought it was OK to behave this way.”
Walgreens stores in Arizona and California have stopped allowing patients to take Theranos tests. Plans to expand testing to the rest of the country have been scrapped.
As Theranos came under siege, Holmes was defiant.
“That’s what happens when you work to change things. First they think you’re crazy, then they fight you, then all of a sudden you change the world,” Holmes Recount CNBC in 2018.
Federal prosecutors allege that she was not a scientific genius but rather a huckster who knowingly technology that has given patients the wrong or outright incorrect results and left investors holding the bag.
Carreyrou, who is gone The newspaper and will chronicle the trial in a podcast titled Bad Blood: The Final Chapter, said the case could have far-reaching implications for the culture of tech startups.
“If she is acquitted, the lesson that many entrepreneurs and VCs [venture capitalists] in Silicon Valley going to remember is that Holmes got off without a hitch, ”Carreyrou said.
“If it is doomed, I would expect it to be a red flag in Silicon Valley as to how much you can exaggerate, how much you can lie, how much you can experiment with your products before you cross that bright red line. before you have to go to jail. “
Holmes should pretend her ex-boyfriend manipulated her
Holmes and Balwani had a secret romance when she was CEO of Theranos and his president and chief operating officer. Now the two blame each other for the downfall of the business.
Holmes’ defense strategy appeared in documents released by the court on Saturday: Holmes intends to say that Balwani controlled what Holmes ate, when she slept, how she dressed and who she spoke with. The alleged abuse created a “state of mental health linked to guilt,” his lawyers wrote.
Court documents also revealed that Holmes planned to accuse Balwani of domestic violence, including throwing “hard and sharp objects” at him.
“This pattern of abuse and coercive control continued during the approximately ten-year span of the relationship between Ms. Holmes and Mr. Balwani, including during the period of the indicted conspiracies,” Holmes’ lawyers wrote. in a folder.
Through his lawyers, Balwani has denied any abuse.
Company thwarted prosecutors by destroying database of blood test results
Theranos made prosecutors’ jobs harder by destroying what could have been overwhelming evidence against Holmes: a large database of three years of laboratory reports of blood samples.
The government in April 2018 subpoenaed the database, which could have helped prosecutors draw a pattern of flawed or flawed results through statistical analysis of the data. Months later, Theranos delivered an encrypted version of the hard drive.
At the time, lawyers for Theranos wrote in an email to the CEO David Taylor, Holmes substitute, “We should just give [the Justice Department] the database and let them figure it out. … [T]they won’t know what to do with it and… the people doing it are in India, ”according to court documents.
Still, Theranos officials never handed out a “private key” that would have allowed prosecutors access to the database, meaning all data was locked.
Four days later, Theranos informed the court that he had physically destroyed the entire database, which surprised prosecutors.
There is no evidence Holmes had anything to do with the destruction of the database, but prosecutors say they will not have access to it due to the company’s actions.
Holmes maintains that the database could have proven his innocence.
Investors who lost millions want justice
Investor Eileen Lepera says she spoke to a large venture capitalist during the early days of Theranos hype.
“He told me he thought this was the next Apple, and that I should get as many as possible,” Lepera said in an interview.
She invested over $ 100,000 in the business, more than she had ever invested.
“Everyone kind of assumed that someone else had done their due diligence and that these machines were actually working,” she said. “So it was a full-scale scam.”
In all, one valued $ 700 million was lost in the collapse of Theranos. Prosecutors allege governments, businesses and other investors have been duped by Holmes’ misleading statements and presentations.
Holmes’ legal team should present the story in a different light, arguing that while Holmes may have exaggerated his company’s accomplishments, it never intended to mislead patients and investors. .
And Thomas Joo, a law professor at the University of California at Davis, said convincing a jury that Holmes intentionally defrauded investors and patients wouldn’t be easy.
“They might have thought she was too confident in her product. She said wrong things, but if you say them unintentionally it’s not a crime,” Joo said.
While Lepera has no hope of ever recouping her investment in Theranos, she said if the jury condemned Holmes it would be a relief.
“I would feel good if justice was served,” Lepera said.
