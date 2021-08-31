PayPal Seeks To Launch Stock Trading Platform For Customers





A sign is displayed outside PayPal’s headquarters in San Jose, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images PayPal is exploring a possible stock trading platform. After rolling out the ability to trade cryptocurrencies last year, the payments giant explored ways to allow users to trade individual stocks, according to two sources familiar with the plans. The San Jose, California-based company recently hired brokerage industry veteran Rich Hagen as part of the move, according to one of the sources. After leaving Ally Invest, Hagen is now the CEO of a previously unreported PayPal division called Invest at PayPal, according to his LinkedIn page. Hagen was the co-founder of the online brokerage TradeKing, which was acquired by Ally Invest. Her current job description describes PayPal’s efforts to “explore the opportunities” in the consumer investment industry. When contacted for comment, PayPal told CNBC CEO Dan Schulman’s comments on the company’s Investor Day in February, when he spoke about the company’s long-term vision and how it might include many other financial services, including “investment capabilities”. PayPal’s move comes amid a retail renaissance. More than 10 million new individual investors entered the market in the first half of this year, roughly matching last year’s record high, according to estimates by JMP Securities. A combination of stay-at-home orders during the pandemic, government stimulus checks and viral events like the rise of GameStop in January have spurred new interest in the stock market. Trading has become a booming business for the companies that offer it. PayPal’s rival Square offers stock and cryptocurrency trading through the Square Cash app, and its CFO said the app generates engagement and revenue per user. Robinhood, which went public this summer, has seen explosive growth with over 22.5 million customers and doubled revenue in the last quarter compared to a year ago. In order to offer stock trading to clients, PayPal may partner or purchase an existing broker-dealer. According to a source, PayPal has already had discussions with potential industry partners. Still, a source close to the idea said the commercial service was unlikely to be rolled out this year. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because PayPal’s plan was not public and they were not authorized to share information about possible partnerships. PayPal shares jumped more than 3% in the wake of the CNBC report, while Robinhood shares lost more than 3%. If PayPal were to seek full approval as a brokerage firm on their own, it would have to complete a new membership process through the industry’s leading regulator, FINRA. This process could take more than eight months. PayPal has over 400 million accounts worldwide. A launch of the PayPal exchange would come at a competitive time for the FinTech industry. Square, PayPal, Robinhood, and SoFi offer a list of overlapping products that describe the same mission of being a one stop shop for finance. Cryptocurrency and stock market transactions are seen as ways to retain consumers on these payment platforms. While useful for user growth and revenue, the retail boom has also prompted further regulatory scrutiny. The Securities and Exchange Commission said last week it was stepping up its investigation into “gamification” and how brokerage firms are using technology to interact with their clients. The agency mentioned behavioral prompts used by online brokerage houses and investment advisers that can encourage investors to trade more stocks and other securities and take more risk.

