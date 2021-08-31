Tesla’s Autopilot (TSLA) reportedly caused another crash





Tesla, Inc.’s (TSLA) electric car autopilot mode quickly proved to be the company’s Achilles heel. Tesla recorded another accident for one of its cars equipped with the autopilot function. On Saturday morning, just before 5:00 a.m., a Tesla Model 3 in Autopilot mode struck a highway patrol car in Orlando, Florida. The car nearly collided with a state soldier on his way to a car that broke down on the highway. Key points to remember A Tesla Model 3 on autopilot crashed into a state soldier’s car on a Florida highway.

News of the crash did not have a significant effect on Tesla’s share price.

The nonchalance of investors may be due to the fact that the crashes did not have a significant effect on Tesla’s sales figures and the recent advancements in the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. Tesla is already under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for a series of accidents involving its cars that occurred between January 2018 and July 2021 in nine states. Tesla cars’ Autopilot mode automates some driving-related tasks, but the company is warning drivers to stay in control by placing their hands on the wheel. Tesla claims autopilot mode helps prevent crashes, and its CEO Elon Musk has tweeted statistics to prove it. However, critics say these statistics lack important context and ignore the age of the average car of around 12 years driving on American roads. “The NHTSA reminds the public that no motor vehicle commercially available today is capable of driving itself. Every vehicle available requires a human driver to be in control at all times and all the laws of the world. State hold human drivers accountable for the operation of their vehicles, ”NHTSA said. . Tesla investors ignore the news While there have been numerous crashes and crashes (in some fatal cases) involving Tesla’s autopilot function, their effect on the company’s stock price appears to be waning. News of the latest crash did not have a significant effect on Tesla’s share price. Tesla’s shares are trading at $ 736, unchanged from the price a day earlier, as of this writing. The minimum price move marks a contrast to previous instances of fearful investors sending the company’s shares into a plummet after unfavorable news. For example, the stock slumped more than 4% after the NHTSA announced its investigation in mid-August. It fell 8% in 2019 after the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) ruled that the autopilot function was activated during a fatal crash in March of the same year. There are two reasons why investors are nonchalant about the latest news. First, even though he has faced multiple security concerns, Tesla has become an expert on regulation. Most autopilot technology investigations have cleared responsibility for Tesla car crashes and crashes. More importantly, the surveys have yet to hamper sales figures, which continue to rise on a quarterly basis, for its cars. Second, investors can remain hopeful in the Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology promised by Tesla. It promises full range, which means drivers can take their hands off the wheel once Tesla’s artificial intelligence system takes over the driving functions. The development of the technology is still in beta mode. On the company’s recent AI day, CEO Elon Musk called the technology “amazing”, although he said the latest beta was “actually not great.” According to a tweet from Musk, “the Autopilot / AI team is mobilizing to improve as quickly as possible.”

