Why Uber and Lyft are more expensive than ever

The cost of a ride from a ridesharing app like Uber or Lyft increased 92% between January 2018 and July 2021, according to Rakuten Intelligence. Many users have also noticed an increase in waiting times for shopping. The main reason is the lack of drivers.

At the start of July 2021, Uber and Lyft drivers were about 40% below capacity. Companies have taken note and are investing millions in bonuses and base rates to convince drivers to come back. But to turn the tide, these ridesharing companies may have to do even more to convince drivers to come back.

“Companies don’t really see us as human beings, and they just see us as a profit,” says Ben Valdez, driver and volunteer coordinator for the Rideshare Drivers United group. “Once it all started to slow down I was making… I think it was about $ 85 for 12 hours.”

Uber’s website says drivers earn anywhere from $ 22 an hour in cities like Orlando to $ 37 an hour in cities like New York. Lyft has a long list of incentives and bonuses for drivers. But for those who still depend on carpooling platforms for a living, companies aren’t offering enough.

In fact, many drivers have switched to delivering food, such as Chad Polenz, creator of Chad The Gig Economist. Polenz recalls: “I turned to InstaCart and Doordash, Amazon Flex, and I was driving like a quarter of the mile, and it felt like I was making $ 200 a day, easily.”

It was a bit like a gold rush for the drivers who couldn’t deliver passengers during the pandemic; While Uber’s ridesharing revenue declined 43% between 2019 and 2020, its delivery revenue increased 179%, according to its 2020 annual earnings report.

The shortage of drivers calls into question the sustainability of the carpooling business model. Neither company has ever posted strong profits and instead recorded huge losses compared to most other publicly traded companies. Uber lost $ 6.77 billion. Last year, and $ 8.51 billion in 2019, the last full year before the pandemic. Lyft lost $ 1.75 billion Last year and $ 2.60 billion in 2019, although the last quarter was profitable for the first time on the basis of Adjusted EBITDA, which ignores costs such as stock-based compensation and taxes.

Profitability was an issue for these companies even before the pandemic, when Uber and Lyft were growing rapidly. Back then, these ridesharing companies subsidized the price of rides with promotions, discounts and even just lowering the cost of rides to attract new customers. Thus, the capital raised by these companies was partly used to make journeys more affordable and to ensure that drivers were satisfied with their remuneration. Now that Lyft and Uber are public companies, they have to worry more about making a profit.

To turn the tide, Uber launched $ 250 million driver stimulus package, and Lyft has invested in more bonuses and incentives for drivers.

Uber declined to comment for this story and the Lyft spokesperson said in an emailed statement that “we have added thousands of drivers to the platform and we expect wait times and passenger prices will improve in the future ”.