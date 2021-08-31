Business
Two more factors have emerged that add to the Fed’s inflation concerns
A home, available for sale, is shown on August 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images
Home price trends and consumer expectations that were part of the data released on Tuesday indicated more inflationary problems on the horizon for the US economy.
The S & P / Case-Shiller Index, which measures house prices in 20 major US cities, rose 1.77% in June, taking the year-over-year gain to 19.1%. It is the biggest jump in the history of the series since 1987.
By way of perspective, the largest annual price increase before the subprime mortgage crisis and the 2008 financial crisis was the 14.4% increase in September 2005.
At the same time, the Conference Board reported that consumer inflation expectations had risen again, with survey respondents now seeing the measure stand at 6.8% in 12 months. That’s an increase of one percentage point from a year ago, or 17.2% on a relative basis.
Both measures have sent important warning signals: housing costs are a disproportionate part of most inflation indicators, around a third of the consumer price index and even more of the basic reading, for example, while inflation expectations are seen as a key indicator of price height. the pressures will run.
“Anytime you hear inflation is transient, remember that double house price inflation has not yet appeared in the indexes. Housing is 40% of core CPI,” said Larry Summers, former Secretary of the Treasury and Obama’s economic adviser to the White House in a recent tweeter.
The latest inflation-related readings come just days after a vigorous effort by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to defuse concerns about price pressures. Summers has been one of the strongest voices to warn against inflation, but they are starting to appear within the Fed itself and other economists.
An article last week on the Dallas Fed website specifically housing costs.
Economists Xiaoqing Zhou and Jim Dolmas wrote that rising house prices are generally a leading indicator of rents, which account for most of the housing costs in CPI calculations. The correlation, they said, hits with a lag of around 18 months, meaning that rising housing costs now promise heavier rental charges in the years to come.
Ultimately, they see rent and owners’ rent equivalents rising steadily, both reaching 6.9% by 2023. This would represent around 0.6% of headline inflation as measured by the index. prices of basic personal consumption expenditure, the preferred index of the Fed. gauge.
Wall Street backs the Fed, even if Main Street doesn’t
Yet many Wall Street economists believe the Fed is correct in anticipating that inflation will subside as temporary factors such as supply chain problems and shortages of goods and labor. will subside.
“We think [inflation] expectations are about to peak and are expected to decline over the next few months as moderating oil prices spill over to retail gas prices, ”wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Indeed, economists closely link consumer inflation expectations to volatile issues such as prices at the pump, which have fallen a few cents in the past two weeks but are more than 41% higher than there was. is one year old, according to the Energy Information Administration.
It’s not just energy, however, and it’s not just moms and consumers who are wary of persistent price increases.
Goldman Sachs said a composite the company uses that examines seven measures of companies’ inflation expectations reached the highest level in the two decades the company tracks them.
Additionally, corporate pricing announcements are at their highest level since 2011, and mentions of “inflation” among Russell 3000 companies were at their peak in a data series that also dates back to the same year. Wall Street firm economists said.
Yet Goldman is also in the transient inflation camp, predicting that orders for long-lived “durable” goods that have skyrocketed during the pandemic will decline and offset rising shelter prices. Goldman projects core PCE inflation of 3.8% in 2021 to decline to 2% by 2023-24, in line with the Fed’s longer-term target.
Not everyone is so confident that the current pressures will give way so quickly.
The market will have a good look on Friday when the Labor Ministry releases its report on non-farm payrolls along with a reading of average hourly earnings. Wage and price inflation is what scares the Fed the most, and there are fears that the central bank is being too complacent about the various converging factors that could fuel “bad” inflation.
“Energy, food and rents are the most visible forms of inflation. Persistent increases in these items will eventually lead to higher inflation expectations, and the Fed will have a problem,” wrote Joseph Kalish, Head of Global Macro Strategy at Ned Davis Research. “My biggest fear is that complacency will give way to worry and that low interest rates will suddenly rise, prompting a reaction from Fed officials.”
