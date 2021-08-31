Walgreens to increase hourly workers’ wages to $ 15 by November 2022

The Walgreens Boots Alliance drugstore chain said on Tuesday it would gradually increase the wages of hourly workers, with a goal of reaching $ 15 an hour by November 2022.

The first salary increases will take place in October. His current starting salary is $ 10 an hour, but the company said about half of its 190,000 hourly workers earn at least $ 15 an hour.

The move comes as retailers compete for workers in a tight labor market. Earlier this month, competitor CVS Health raised its minimum wage and removed education requirements for workers. CVS plans to increase his hourly wage from $ 11 to $ 15 by July 2022, with gradual increases starting as early as this month.

Walgreens said it would cost him $ 450 million over the next three years to increase his salary. About a third of those costs will be incurred in fiscal 2022. The drugstore chain said it expects to be able to offset the impact of the investment in the normal course of business.

“Investing and rewarding our team members is not only the right thing to do, it is very important to retain and attract a talented workforce and to continue to play our vital role in healthcare. community, ”said Roz Brewer, CEO of Walgreens, in a press release. Release.

Raising wages is one of Brewer’s first initiatives since becoming CEO. Brewer, the former COO of Starbucks, recently appointed several senior executives, including a newly created role of Director of Customer Relations.

Walgreens shares rose more than 2% on Tuesday. The stock is up nearly 25% year-to-date, bringing its market cap to around $ 43 billion.

The company added 25,000 full-time and part-time workers during the pandemic.