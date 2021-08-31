Here’s how much electricity it takes to mine Bitcoin and why people are worried

Tesla CEO Elon Musk rocked the crypto market when he announced his company would do so no longer accepts Bitcoin for vehicle purchases. His tweet onMay 13cites an increase in the use of coal and other fossil fuels to generate energy used for mining as the reason for his decision. Bitcoin fell 14% after this tweet and it continued to drop.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other popular cryptos have hit record highs this year, raising concerns about the amount of energy needed to mine the coins. Bitcoin mining rig warehouses operate 24 hours a day, consuming more electricity than Argentina as a whole. As the energy bill for crypto mining rises, so does the amount of carbon and waste, further compounding the growing climate crisis.

To be clear, I strongly believe in crypto, but it cannot lead to a massive increase in the use of fossil fuels, especially coal. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2021

Here’s what you need to know about crypto mining and its energy uses.

What is cryptocurrency mining?

When Bitcoins are traded, computers around the world race to perform a calculation that creates a 64-digit hexadecimal number, or hash, for that Bitcoin. This hash goes into a public ledger so that anyone can confirm that the transaction for that particular Bitcoin has occurred. The computer that solves the calculation first receives a reward of 6.2 bitcoins, or about $ 225,000 at current prices.

Other cryptocurrencies use similar mining technologies, contributing to overall energy consumption.

What is a crypto mining platform?

It’s a barebones computer with multiple graphics cards, or GPUs, instead of the standard single card. The platforms typically use powerful GPUs from Nvidia and AMD to handle the computations and require high power power supplies. The popularity of mining has led to a shortage of graphics cards.

Why is crypto mining so energy intensive?

For starters, graphics cards on mining rigs run 24 hours a day. It takes a lot more power than surfing the internet. A platform with three GPUs can consume 1000 watts of power or more when running, the equivalent of having a mid-size window AC unit turned on.

Crypto mining companies can have hundreds or even thousands of platforms in one place. Mining center in Kazakhstan is equipped to operate 50,000 mining platforms.

Platforms not only consume energy, but they also generate heat. The more platforms you have, the hotter it gets. If you don’t want your rigs to melt, you need some cooling. Many mining rigs have multiple built-in computer fans. But if you have multiple platforms, the room quickly gets hot, requiring external cooling. Small operations, like those run by individuals, can get by with a typical standing fan. Mining centers, however, need a lot more cooling, which in turn requires even more electricity.



Now playing:

Check this out:

What is the real environmental impact of Bitcoin?

7:11



How much energy does mining take?

The Digiconomist Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index estimated that a Bitcoin transaction takes 1,544 kWh, which is the equivalent of about 53 days of electricity for the average American household.

To put this in monetary terms, the the average cost per kWh in the United States is 13 cents. This means that a Bitcoin transaction would generate over $ 200 in energy bills.

Bitcoin mining usedmore energy than Argentina, according to a University of Cambridge analysis in February. At 121.36 terawatt hours, crypto mining would be in the top 30 countries in terms of energy consumption.

Why is consuming so much energy bad for the environment?

Fossil fuels represent over 60% of energy sources in the United States. A majority of this percentage is natural gas and a minority is coal. Carbon dioxide produced by fossil fuels is released into the atmosphere, where it absorbs heat from the sun and causes the Greenhouse effect.

As mining platforms consume more energy, nearby power plants must generate more electricity to compensate, which increases the likelihood that more fossil fuels will be used. States that have struggling coal plants, such as Montana, new York and Kentucky, try to cash in wooing crypto mining companies.

What do we do about this energy problem?

Not a lot. The 3rd Global Cryptoassets Benchmarking Study from the University of Cambridge found that 70% of miners based their decision on which coin to mine on the daily reward amount. Energy consumption was only 30% of their choice.

Access to low-cost renewables is attracting crypto miners, however. China’s Sichuan Province has the second largest number of miners in the country due to its abundance of cheap hydroelectric power. Its rainy season helps generate so much energy that cities are looking for blockchain companies will move in order to avoid wasting energy.

Musk said in May that he spoke to North American miners, and they are committed to using renewable energy sources. He then tweeted on June 13 that Tesla would re-allow Bitcoin transactions if there was“Reasonable use of clean energy”, which he listed at about 50%.

This is incorrect. Tesla only sold around 10% of the holdings to confirm that BTC could be liquidated easily without moving the market. When there is confirmation of reasonable (~ 50%) clean energy use by miners with a positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 13, 2021

The operators of Ethereum, the second most popular blockchain behind Bitcoin, are doing something to change the amount of energy consumed by its miners. Ethereum 2.0 is an upgrade that will be completed sometime this year or 2022. Instead of computers trying to solve calculations – called proof of work – computers will be selected at random to create blocks for the blockchain, while computers that have not been selected will validate these created blocks.

To make sure the miners are doing their job, each miner needs to wager 32 Ethereum coins, also known as Ether, which equals $ 85,000, hence the term for this protocol is called proof of participation. This change reduces the amount of energy required to mine Ethereum.

What other cryptos are more energy efficient than Bitcoin?

A growing number of coins – there are over 10,000 of them – are using the proof-of-stake protocol that Ethereum 2.0 will move to, resulting in lower power consumption.

Cardano, for example, uses its own proof-of-stake protocol and consumes 6 gigawatt hours per year. To put this in perspective, Cardano’s power consumption is one and a half GWh less than it provides enough power for the South Pacific island country of Niue, with his population of 1620 people, for one year. By comparison, Bitcoin uses 126.09 terawatt-hours per year, which is equivalent to the amount of energy in Pakistan, with its population of 225 million, uses every year.

Following Musk’s tweet of May 13, Cardano hit records because it was considered an environmentally friendly alternative to Bitcoin. His the price peaked at $ 2.47 on May 16, but its value has dropped and currently stands at $ 1.57.