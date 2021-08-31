Nike gives head office workers a week off to relax

A giant sculpture reads “Doing the Right Thing,” at Nike headquarters on March 22, 2018 in Beaverton, Oregon.

Sportswear giant Nike has given its head office employees a week off, as the latest company to offer vacations to workers to support their mental health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Marrazzo, senior director of global marketing science at Nike, said in a Post on LinkedIn As of Friday, Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon, headquarters were “off” for the week of last Monday.

He said: “Our senior leaders are all sending a clear message: take the time to relax, unwind and spend time with your loved ones. Don’t work.”

Marrazzo added that he believed that taking the time to rest and recover was “the key to performing well and staying sane.”

A Nike spokesperson confirmed that it had closed its offices in various locations for a week, “allowing employees to have extra time off to rest and recuperate.”

The past year has been “difficult” amid the coronavirus pandemic, Marrazzo said, describing it as a “traumatic event”. However, Marrazzo said he “hopes that the empathy and grace that we continue to show our teammates will have a positive impact on the work culture in the future.”

Marrazzo believed Nike’s decision recognized that “we can prioritize mental health while still working.”

Nike is following the dating app Bumble, which implemented a company-wide vacation week in June to combat burnout. Bumble then announced in July that it was making the collective week a permanent semi-annual benefit.

LinkedIn also gave the majority of its 15,900 employees a week of paid vacation in April to give workers a chance to rejuvenate.

Teuila Hanson, Head of Human Resources at LinkedIn, said it was “inspiring to see how our employees returned to work rejuvenated and recharged”.

“It reminds me of how essential corporate culture, employee well-being and mental health are to any business,” added Hanson.

A recently released study by workforce analytics firm Visier, looking at 1,000 full-time workers in the United States, found that 89% of employees reported experiencing burnout in the past. past year. Additionally, 70% of respondents said they would quit their current job for another organization with better resources to reduce feelings of burnout.