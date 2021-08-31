Business
Nike gives head office workers a week off to relax
Sportswear giant Nike has given its head office employees a week off, as the latest company to offer vacations to workers to support their mental health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Matt Marrazzo, senior director of global marketing science at Nike, said in a Post on LinkedIn As of Friday, Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon, headquarters were “off” for the week of last Monday.
He said: “Our senior leaders are all sending a clear message: take the time to relax, unwind and spend time with your loved ones. Don’t work.”
Marrazzo added that he believed that taking the time to rest and recover was “the key to performing well and staying sane.”
A Nike spokesperson confirmed that it had closed its offices in various locations for a week, “allowing employees to have extra time off to rest and recuperate.”
The past year has been “difficult” amid the coronavirus pandemic, Marrazzo said, describing it as a “traumatic event”. However, Marrazzo said he “hopes that the empathy and grace that we continue to show our teammates will have a positive impact on the work culture in the future.”
Marrazzo believed Nike’s decision recognized that “we can prioritize mental health while still working.”
Nike is following the dating app Bumble, which implemented a company-wide vacation week in June to combat burnout. Bumble then announced in July that it was making the collective week a permanent semi-annual benefit.
LinkedIn also gave the majority of its 15,900 employees a week of paid vacation in April to give workers a chance to rejuvenate.
Teuila Hanson, Head of Human Resources at LinkedIn, said it was “inspiring to see how our employees returned to work rejuvenated and recharged”.
“It reminds me of how essential corporate culture, employee well-being and mental health are to any business,” added Hanson.
A recently released study by workforce analytics firm Visier, looking at 1,000 full-time workers in the United States, found that 89% of employees reported experiencing burnout in the past. past year. Additionally, 70% of respondents said they would quit their current job for another organization with better resources to reduce feelings of burnout.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/31/nike-gives-head-office-workers-a-week-off-to-destress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]