China imposes world’s toughest limits on video games

IT IS DIFFICULT to be a capitalist in a communist dictatorship. In recent months, Chinese authorities have sued large tech companies for alleged abuse of monopoly power and misuse of data. In the name of social cohesion, they have banned for-profit tutoring and harassed businesses and billionaires about their broader social responsibilities. The crackdown is said to have wiped out more than $ 1 billion in value from China’s biggest tech companies.

On August 30, the country’s video game industry, the world’s largest with annual sales of $ 46 billion, became the latest target. New rules proclaimed that in order to effectively protect the physical and mental health of minors, children under the age of 18 would only be allowed to play online games between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and days. holidays.

The rules are the most restrictive in the world and will affect tens of millions of people. It is believed that nearly two-thirds of Chinese children play online games regularly. But the idea is not new. China has been concerned about what it sees as the addictive and corrupt qualities of video games for more than a decade, said Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partners, which tracks Asian video game markets. Censors frown on things like politics and gore, demanding changes for foreign games seeking a license to sell in China. The new regulations are an update to one passed in 2019 which limited children to 90 minutes per day of play and imposed a curfew between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. (On August 27, South Korea, which implemented a similar curfew in 2011, announced it would abolish its rules.)

These previous rules were flawed. China’s anti-addiction system requires players to use their real names and a government-issued ID number to play online, and launch them from the game when the time runs out. But children could use adult credentials to log in and play in internet cafes that turned a blind eye to long gaming sessions. This time around, authorities seem to want to block such workarounds. Along with the new rules, there were promises of tougher policing and penalties for lagging companies. Tencent, China’s largest video game company, has been experimenting with facial recognition software to make sure shrewd gamers can’t use other people’s credentials.

Despite their draconian nature, the immediate impact of the new rules was mitigated. Shares of Tencent and rival company NetEase edged down after the announcement. This is probably because the rules are unlikely to make an instant big difference to business results. Although there are around 110 million child gamers in China, they have little money to create new virtual characters or items. In its latest round of quarterly results, Tencent said only 2.6% of gaming revenue came from players under the age of 16.

The long-term consequences could be more painful. Today’s impecunious adolescent gamblers are the young adult gamers, with disposable income, of tomorrow. If the crackdown is effective, one observer said, the Chinese gambling giants could see their influx of new customers dry up. Western businesses could also suffer. Jefferies, a bank, points out Roblox, an American gaming platform that allows users to create their own mini-games and share them with friends, as particularly at risk. The game, which has more than 40 million daily users worldwide, is explicitly aimed at young players. It was launched in China in July.

Another question is how far the repression will extend. For now, a thriving gray market connects Chinese gamers with foreign companies who are unable or unwilling to apply for an official license to sell their products in the country’s vast market. PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, an online shooter, has reportedly sold around 20 million copies in China despite the lack of official approval. It is believed that around 50 million Chinese gamers use Steam, an online PC games store run by Valve, an American company, which has remained oddly unblocked by the Great Firewall of China (indeed, Chinese is the language most popular of services). This gives them access to tens of thousands of games without a license, without an official nanny.

The signs are worrying. In February, Apple removed tens of thousands of unlicensed games from the Chinese version of its app store. A streamlined, censorship-compliant Chinese version of Steam launched in February. At the moment, it offers few games and has virtually no users. But if the crackdown continues, Chinese gamers may soon find that the local version is all that’s available.

