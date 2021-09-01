Business
Why Exchange Members Cannot Distribute Digital Gold
By Sandeep Parekh and Sudarshana Basu
Thanks to recent circulars issued by the NSE and BSE, members of exchanges are prohibited from distributing digital gold on their platforms from September. The missive comes on the back of SEBI writing to the exchanges, asking them to do so on the basis that the activity violates Rule 8 (3) (f) of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957. A quick glance at SCRR suggests that he was formed to protect the broker’s net worth from erosion by risking it in other ventures. The SCRR essentially allows a broker to engage in non-securities service activities, except as a broker or agent that does not involve any personal financial responsibility.
Currently, digital gold is sold to customers mainly by three suppliers Augmont Gold Ltd, MMTC-PAMP India and Digital Gold India Pvt Ltd through various platforms and electronic wallets such as Amazon Pay, Google Pay, as well as fintech brokers such as Paytm Money, Groww, Upstox and traditional brokerage entities like Motilal Oswal. These platforms, which allow customers to buy 99.99% pure gold at prices as low as `1, give investors a flexible option to buy and sell gold with just a few clicks in the market. comfort of their home. Especially during the pandemic, when access to stores to buy physical gold was restricted, the digital gold market saw an increase in demand among customers. In addition, these platforms allow customers to buy gold without worrying about storage costs or quality assurance, as the seller primarily takes care of it.
While digital gold has gained traction among retail investors as a viable and safe investment option offering ease of access and liquidity, it is interesting to note that the product is neither regulated by SEBI nor by RBI. It therefore appears that SEBI’s concerns may stem from a lack of regulatory oversight since digital gold is currently outside the jurisdiction of securities in accordance with the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956. In addition, in accordance with the SCRR rule 8 (3) (f), as mentioned in the circular, members are not permitted to engage as principal or employee in any activity other than securities or commodity derivatives raw, except as a broker or agent not involving personal financial responsibility. However, even if gold is not considered to be securities, the exception clearly allows these platforms to offer gold subject to (1) acting as agents (2) not to suffer financial losses as a result of such activity. Almost all of the activities clearly fall within the exceptions set out in the rules and therefore have baffled market participants.
Several brokerage entities have decided to stop distributing digital gold on their platforms, which means that in the future, investors could either exit their investment or transact directly with the seller. Non-members for example, electronic wallets such as Google Pay, etcare are not affected by the circular.
It is interesting to note that generally, when distributing digital gold, these online platforms facilitate the purchase, sale and delivery of physical gold to customers in partnership with gold sellers. Thus, members distributing digital gold on their platforms are simply acting as agents to facilitate the buying and selling of digital gold between seller and investor, and said process does not imply any personal financial responsibility of the parties. members. Once an investor completes the KYC process and places an order on the platform, an equivalent amount of gold is purchased on behalf of the investor at prevailing market rates and stored in allocated vaults which are insured by the seller. After that, the investor can opt for the buyout with home delivery or sell it on the platform.
In the above scenario, unless the member actually acquires the title to the gold purchased on behalf of the investor, or the gold is actually bought or sold by the member in their own name, no cannot say that the member is acting as principal or employee or in any other capacity involving personal financial responsibility. Obviously, in such circumstances, the aforementioned activity would fall within the scope of the exception provided in Rule 8 (3) (f) of the SCRR which allows Members to act as a broker or dealer. agent while carrying out activities other than securities or commodity derivatives.
Second, digital gold offered through these platforms is sold by trusted suppliers and backed by actual physical reserves held in secure facilities. In such transactions, the investor is also informed that the member is acting as an agent and not as the primary seller of gold. In addition, these platforms make it easy and easy for investors to resell their gold holdings at their current market value and offer seamless fund transfer to their registered bank account. Therefore, any concerns regarding the possible misuse of client funds by such entities can be dismissed.
Historically, gold has been viewed as a favorable investment option by Indian investors in times of market volatility. In its announcement of the Union’s budget for fiscal year 22, the Ministry of Finance had proposed the creation of regulated gold exchanges, SEBI being the sole regulator, marking a move towards the financialization of gold. Thus, gold will probably now be included in the definition of securities, although this has not yet been achieved.
As the digital gold market has built momentum towards establishing a transparent market ecosystem for gold, the new restrictions are likely to hamper the financialization of the asset, a stated government goal. Not only that, but the above restrictions can also potentially disrupt the growing demand for digital gold, ahead of the next holiday season, as this can lead to investor skepticism about the legitimacy of the product. More importantly, restrictions based on the interpretation of a government rule are incorrect and should be removed.
