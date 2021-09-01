5 reasons why Solana (SOL) continues to climb

Solana (SOL) is in tears right now, hitting an all-time high after an all-time high. The price has risen more than 200% in August and more than 7,000% since the start of the year, according to data from CoinGecko.

This pushed Solana into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap. At the time of writing this article, Solana, which is available at most major cryptocurrency exchanges, is in eighth place.

When the price of a cryptocurrency rises so rapidly, it’s always unclear whether we’re about to witness an equally dramatic drop. Understanding why the price has jumped is one way to assess the sustainability of this growth. Here are some reasons for the growth of Solana.

1. The passage from Solana to NFT with degenerate monkeys

You’ve probably heard of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – digital collectibles that continue to take the crypto world by storm. By encoding the ownership and copyright information in these tokens, key data is essentially embedded into every digital artwork.

Degenerate Apes was Solana’s first big foray into NFT. This collection of costumed monkeys features various traits – from glasses to sandwiches – with varying degrees of rarity. The launch had some technical issues (the team tweeted that they had been “overwhelmed” with demand), but that didn’t matter. The collection of 10,000 monkeys sold out in less than 10 minutes. At the time of writing, the transaction volume had reached over 600,000 SOL (over $ 66 million). These sales all needed SOL, which is a big factor in the price increase.

2. It attracts a wide range of projects – and some of them are doing well

There are over 400 projects built on Solana’s network, including various Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications. Decentralized finance is an umbrella term for a multitude of projects that eliminate intermediaries (often banks) from financial transactions.

FTX and Alameda Research have built their decentralized cryptocurrency exchange called Serum on the network, which also hosts the increasingly popular USDC stablecoin. (USDC is also available on Ethereum.) Another of this month’s crypto stars, Audius (AUDIO), is also using the platform, which may also be a factor behind the surge. prices of Solana. Additionally, TikTok selected Audius as their streaming partner earlier this month.

3. People are looking for alternatives to Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum was the first programmable blockchain – a blockchain that can host other applications and cryptocurrencies – and many cryptos have since followed in its footsteps. The majority of applications are still built on Ethereum, but the network is struggling with congestion and high fees. As a result, developers and investors are looking for alternatives.

Solana is one of the many programmable blockchains scrambling for pole position. People are talking about potential Ethereum killers, but it’s more likely that Ethereum will be one of the five or six leaders that will emerge in the years to come. If Solana continues to perform well, there is a good chance that he can earn a place in this higher level.

4. He successfully started a wormhole project

Wormholes can look like something Star Trek, but for Solana, this wormhole provides an easy way to bridge different networks. Right now, blockchains don’t work very well with each other, and this has been another stumbling block in terms of growth. It would be like having two wireless service providers who couldn’t communicate with each other.

According to Coindesk, projects can now use the wormhole to move assets between Ethereum and Solana quickly and inexpensively. Solana says the next step will be to connect Terra (LUNA) and the Binance Smart Chain.

5. It’s fast

Solana is one of the fastest cryptos in the neighborhood right now. It claims to be able to process at least 50,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS) at a cost of less than $ 0.01 per transaction. Not only is this competitive with Visa’s payment processing capabilities, but Solana says it will be able to go faster as the hardware improves, potentially reaching 700,000 TPS. To give you a bit of context, Ethereum processes 15-45 TPS, although it gets faster as it completes an upgrade to Eth2.

Speed ​​isn’t everything, but it has been a hindrance for many evolving cryptocurrencies. Time will tell if Solana is correct in saying that he did not compromise safety or other factors to achieve this speed. Assuming this is the case, Solana may be able to hold onto her position in the top 10 crypto for some time to come.

Potential threats to the price of Solana

It should be noted that there are some clouds on the horizon. US authorities are talking about stricter DeFi regulations, which could impact a number of projects on Solana’s platform. Additionally, cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile investments that could suffer heavy losses as well as dramatic gains.

As mentioned earlier, the programmable blockchain space is extremely competitive and several strong alternatives to Ethereum are in the running. Nonetheless, it’s fair to say that there are solid reasons for Solana’s extraordinary month.