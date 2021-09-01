Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,582.94, down 12.03 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up 11 cents, or 6.4 percent, to $ 1.84 on 11.6 million shares. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Industrialists. Down $ 4.13, or 4.55%, to $ 86.69 on 7.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 34 cents, or 1.42%, to $ 23.56 on 7.1 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down six cents, or 0.24%, to $ 24.57 on 6.5 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 15 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $ 49.65 on 6.5 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up to six cents, or 0.58 percent, to $ 10.47 on 6.2 million shares. Companies in the news: Alimentation Couche-Tard inc. (TSX: ATD.B). Down 90 cents or 1.7 percent to $ 50.98. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. exceeded expectations even though its net income declined in the first quarter of its fiscal year despite a 40 percent increase in revenues. The Quebec-based convenience store retailer earned US $ 764.4 million or 71 cents per diluted share, compared to US $ 777.1 million or 70 cents per share a year earlier. Adjusted profit fell 4.7% to US $ 758 million from US $ 795 million in the first quarter of 2020. Based on shares, it was unchanged at 71 cents. Revenue for the quarter ended July 18 was US $ 13.58 billion, compared to US $ 9.71 billion the year before. Total merchandise revenue increased 5.4%, with comparable store merchandise revenue, a key retail indicator, decreasing 0.2% in the United States and 9.6% in Canada and increasing 5.9% in Europe and other regions. Comparable store fuel volume increased 11.8% in the United States, 10.4% in Canada and 6.3% in Europe. Couche-Tard, which operates Circle K in Canada, the United States and Europe as well as other countries, is expected to earn 65 cents per share in adjusted earnings on $ 13.27 billion in revenue, according to the data company financial Refinitiv. Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Up $ 10.17 or 7.4% to $ 148.40. The Canadian National Railway Company’s take-over bid for Kansas City Southern Railway has come into question after a US regulator denied its use of a voting trust structure. The US Surface Transportation Board said on Tuesday that the trust would reduce incentives for competition between the two railways with overlapping networks, and does not meet the public interest standard under its merger regulations. . The trust would have allowed KCS to remain independent while a full and lengthy review of the buyout plan continues, while also allowing shareholders to be paid without having to wait for a final decision on the transaction. The Surface Transportation Board said that while the trust would mean that CN would not have direct control of KCS’s operations, it would still be the beneficial owner and share in the profits. The Surface Transportation Board said CN could still try to move forward with its takeover, but would have to wait until the full regulatory review of the proposal is completed. National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen said that while CN might try to push forward with its merger and possibly appeal the decision, KCS would likely work to re-engage CP in a possible merger. . Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NO). Down two cents or 2.6 percent to 75 cents. The board of directors of Noront Resources Ltd. maintains its support for a takeover bid for the company by BHP, despite a richer proposal from Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. The company says that Wyloo’s proposed offer of 70 cents per share is a non-binding proposal. to the board of directors of Noront and that the only firm offer is the BHP offer of 55 cents per share. He notes that Wyloo’s offer is conditional on the completion of due diligence and the negotiation and execution of a definitive arrangement agreement. Noront is developing several projects in the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario. BHP’s offer requires that more than 50 percent of the shares of Noront not owned by BHP be tendered to its offer. However, Wyloo Metals, which owns 37.5% of Noront’s capital, said it would not support BHP’s offer. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 31, 2021. The Canadian Press

