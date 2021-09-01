Wall Street-backed startup is pushing for rule to modernize stock prices touted by Robinhood and SEC chief





eff Linforth stands at the Chicago Board of Trade signal bids in the Standard & Poors stock index futures pit near the opening of trading Scott Olson / Getty Images A startup backed by BlackRock and JPMorgan sent a proposal to the SEC to modernize stock pricing.

Members Exchange, or MEMX, said the SEC should consider letting popular stocks be valued in half-cent increments.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev argued that prices below a dime would allow exchanges to compete for Robinhood’s business on a par with over-the-counter intermediaries.

Sign up for our daily newsletter here, 10 things before the opening bell. A startup backed by BlackRock and JPMorgan sent a proposal to the Securities and Exchange Commission to modernize stock prices, according to a the Wall Street newspaper report. The startup, called Members Exchange or MEMX, said the SEC should consider letting popular stocks be valued in half-cent increments, which it said would make buying stocks cheaper for investors. . A MEMX study found that a price of half a penny would push more stock trading to public exchanges, with 40% now occurring over the counter, according to the Journal. MEMX’s proposal is notably similar to an idea launched by Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev in June when he proposed to price shares on the hundredth of a dime. At the time, Tenev argued that prices below a dime would allow exchanges to compete for Robinhood’s business on a par with over-the-counter intermediaries like Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial – both of which back MEMX. Tenev’s idea follows comments from SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, who suggested the agency might consider waiving the rule against under-penny prices. Unlike public exchanges, over-the-counter sites are not subject to the sub-penny rule. The rule’s original intention was to prevent a practice called “moving forward,” where aggressive traders try to outbid others in tiny fractions, according to the Journal. The MEMX proposal focuses on heavily traded stocks that have small bid-ask spreads, on the theory that pricing below a cent would allow public markets to better reflect actual prices. MEMX – co-owned by a group of big Wall Street players including JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and BlackRock – was launched in 2020 as a competitor to the Nasdaq and NYSE exchanges, and it currently hosts around 3% of the total. the United States. volume of stock market transactions.

