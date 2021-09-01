How to buy Apple stocks

Not so long ago, diehard Apple fanatics were camping out to be the first to buy the company’s latest iPhone, among other products. Nowadays, many people are more inclined to buy Apple stock, and it is consistently one of the stocks most owned by Robinhood customers.

Apple’s appeal to investors makes sense given its popularity with consumers. IPhone debuted in 2007 and there are now over a billion active iPhones in the world. As the Cupertino, Calif.-Based tech giant rolled out one new gadget after another – including the iPod, iPhone, iPad, Airpods, Apple Watch and MacBook – it also dominated the stock market. Apple stock has generated total returns (assuming dividends reinvested) of nearly 7,000% over the past 15 years, the fourth-best index in the S&P 500 Index during that time.

Since launch its IPO (IPO) in 1980 at $ 22 a share, Apple completed five stock splits, most recently in 2020. These splits help keep Apple’s stock price within the reach of many investors. Still, the decision to buy Apple stocks could eat into your investment budget, so here’s how to assess whether the stock is worth hanging around in your portfolio.

Apple Stock Fundamentals (AAPL)

For millions of Americans, at least one Apple product is an integral part of the day. On Wall Street, Apple does a lot of big jobs in the broader stock market. The company is the largest component of the S&P 500 Index, which means that its performance has a greater effect on the daily movements of the index than more than 100 of the smaller index members combined.

Apple is also a member of the smaller and more exclusive Dow Jones Industrial Average, which it joined in 2015, and the Nasdaq 100 index. The stock is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol AAPL and is grouped under the information technology sector alongside Microsoft, Nvidia and Visa.

To assess Apple as an investment opportunity, it’s important to understand the company’s finances. You can easily access the income reports through Apple’s website and in the company’s file documents with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You will be able to review Apple’s activities, including information on its source of income and profit.

Finally, you will need to understand how Apple stocks trade. It is among the most active on Wall Street, with millions of stocks traded daily, and is slightly more volatile than the market as a whole. You can also find key information about the stock on various financial websites, including its historical performance, dividends, valuation, and price / earnings ratio. You should also check out news about the company, its competitors, and review reports written by Wall Street analysts that detail Apple’s business and industry trends that will affect the share price.

Apple’s latest financial results

Because Apple weighs so heavily on the US stock market, it can be one of the best stocks to follow, even for non-investors. And Wall Street is certainly watching every move from the tech giant closely. In the third quarter of the company, Apple reported a record revenue of $ 81.4 billion, a 36% increase from a year ago, and squarely exceeding estimates by Wall Street analysts. The company generated earnings per share of $ 1.30, double that of the same quarter in 2020.

In the quarter, net sales of wearables (including Airpods and Apple Watch), home items (like Apple TV and HomePod), and accessories outpaced net sales of Mac products. and iPad. It shows the evolution of the business from manufacturing computers to gadgets of the future. Meanwhile, its services business – which includes AppleCare and iCloud storage – accounts for more than 21% of net sales.

Despite this, Apple shares collapsed immediately after the company released its quarterly results. That’s because executives warned the next quarter might not be so strong, and CEO Tim Cook said the global chip shortage could affect iPhone and iPad sales. Within weeks, however, the share price had rebounded.

How Apple Stocks Fit in Your Portfolio

Apple occupies a rare trifecta: it’s one of the top three benchmarks for US large-cap stocks: the S&P 500, the Dow Jones average, and the Nasdaq 100. As a result, you’re probably invested in Apple if you own one. index. funds that follow these indices. Additionally, Apple is in the top 15 holdings in over 230 different exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

If you are considering buying Apple stocks, it is important to first consider your portfolio’s existing exposure to that stock. If you add more Apple to your portfolio, you could be at risk if Apple’s performance stumbles, as in the past. Plus, you might miss out on the benefits of diversification by investing in a variety of other stocks. Before making any major changes to your portfolio, whether Apple-related or otherwise, you may want to seek investment advice from a financial advisor.

Finally, remember that the stock’s past performance may not be repeated. For example, in three of the seven years from 2014 to 2020, Apple’s returns have lagged the S&P 500 – and they’re still lagging the index this year. In addition, Apple’s stock has seen steep declines, including bear markets of more than 20%.

How to buy Apple stocks in a brokerage account

Some die-hard Apple fans won’t be at ease with investing in Apple by buying a mutual fund or ETF. If this is you, the good news is that buying Apple stocks is very easy, as long as you have an account open with an online brokerage firm. The two main ways to buy Apple stocks are by placing a market order, which will be executed as soon as possible at the current market price, or a limit order, which allows you to specify the maximum price that you are willing to pay.

Deciding how many Apple shares to buy will likely be a bigger decision. Since its last split in 2020, the stock has traded in a range of around $ 100 to $ 150 per share. If you are on a tight budget, you may be able to purchase fractional shares through your online broker. Because Apple pays a dividend, you can increase your allocation over time by reinvesting those dividends.

While Apple is naturally attractive given the popularity of the company, consider your motivation to buy the stock. After all, you can already benefit from Apple’s performance through index funds without realizing it. And because individual stocks can be volatile, you need to limit your exposure to avoid the risks of having all (or most) of your eggs in one basket.

If you are relatively new to investing, focus instead on building a well-diversified portfolio that includes stocks, bonds, funds and alternative assets. Also make sure that the money you want to invest in the market does not have a more fruitful purpose, such as fueling an emergency fund that could cover at least three months of expenses or pay off high interest debt (such as credit card).

Finally, don’t forget that the best successes on the market can go downhill. Consumers are notoriously fickle, and another company could come and challenge Apple in the future. Rather than focusing on picking the flashiest stocks at one point, a proven long-term strategy is to invest in the market itself.

