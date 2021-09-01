September is historically the worst month of the year for stocks, but recent strength suggests the market may turn the tide





A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, the United States, March 3, 2020. Andrew Kelly / Reuters September is historically the worst month of the year for stock returns.

Since 1928, the month of September has generated an average stock return of -0.1% with a win-ratio of only 46%.

But after such a good start to the year, market returns in September could be above consensus.

Sign up for our daily newsletter here, 10 things before the opening bell. September has always been the worst month of the year in terms of stock returns, but the recent strength of the S&P 500 suggests this year may be different. Since 1928, the month of September has generated an average stock return of -0.1%, with a win-ratio of only 46%, according to data from Fundstrat. Even over the past 10 and 20 years, and in the post-election years, September has been, on average, a down month for stocks, according to LPL. And last year, even in the face of a rapid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, stocks made a 10% correction. Given September’s tendency to be a down month for stocks, investors are likely wary of the next four weeks. But according to Fundstrat, the data shows strong stock returns in September, as markets have a good first half of the year. Since 1928, the stock market has generated median returns of 1.4% with a earnings ratio of 67% in September, when the first half of the year saw gains of at least 13%. The S&P 500 rose more than 15% in the first six months of 2021. Strength often breeds strength, so investors shouldn’t be surprised if stocks continue to reverse seasonality data, as August has also been a bullish month for stocks this year, although it is historically weak for stock returns. And if September turns out to be a month of decline for the stock market, investors should take advantage of the decline and buy it, because “this bull market is alive and well,” LPL concluded.

