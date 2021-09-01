Google and Apple’s app payment business affected by South Korean law





The amended law on telecommunications companies was approved by the country’s National Assembly on Tuesday, with the support of President Moon Jae-in’s party. It will become law once President Moon signs it.

Under the new law, developers will be able to select which payment systems to use to process in-app purchases, meaning they may be able to sidestep heavy charges imposed by the two longtime executives.

Apple’s commissions, for example, go up to 30% on certain purchases made through the company’s platform and the developers say they have no choice but to comply, because Apple does not allow customers to download apps from any source other than the company’s official store.

The South Korean bill prohibits app store operators “from unfairly using their market position to impose a certain form of payment” on businesses. Once enacted, violators could be fined up to 3% of their annual sales, in addition to 300 million Korean won ($ 257,000) in penalties.

The legislation has been dubbed the “anti-Google law” in the country, as politicians argue that the Silicon Valley giant took advantage of his long-standing domination and undermined developers. In July, South Korean lawmaker Jun Hye-sook urged parliament to move the bill forward quickly, calling it “law to prevent Google from dominating [its position] over others ”, and a measure that“ would protect IT developers from the platforms that dominate them ”. The two companies fought back, arguing the law could hurt app developers and consumers in the long run. In a statement on Tuesday, a Google spokesperson said the company “will consider how to comply with this law while maintaining a model that supports a high-quality operating system and app store. “. “Google Play offers more than just payment processing, and our service fees help keep Android free, giving developers the tools and the global platform to access billions of consumers around the world. It’s a model. which keeps device costs low for consumers and enables both platforms and developers to be financially successful, ”added the representative. “And just as it costs developers money to build an app, it costs us money to build and maintain an operating system and an app store.” According to Apple, there are more than 482,000 registered application developers in South Korea, and they have earned more than 8.550 billion Korean won ($ 7.3 billion) to date with the iPhone maker. “We believe that user confidence in App Store purchases will decrease as a result of this proposal, resulting in fewer opportunities for [them]”, he said in a statement Monday, before the passage of the bill. The company on Wednesday referred CNN Business to this statement. Google GOOGL Apple AAPL According to the most recent government study available,andmade approximately $ 5.2 billion and nearly $ 2 billion, respectively, from each of their app stores in South Korea in 2019. The chairman of the South Korean Communications Commission, Han Sang-hyuk, however, argues that new rules are needed as the platforms continue to exert their “influence”. “These operators of the app market are gaining controlling power in the market. It becomes necessary to regulate them,” he told lawmakers last week. South Korea isn’t the only country in the region to scrutinize the two companies. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Monday called for new regulations on digital payments. “Digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay are used to make contactless payments much like bank-issued debit cards, but the parties are subject to different regulatory parameters,” he wrote in a communicated. editorial in the Australian Financial Review “If we do nothing to reform the framework, it will be Silicon Valley that will determine the future of a critical piece of our economic infrastructure.” Mounting pressure Apple last week announced developer concessions in the United States, saying it would ease some restrictions on how iPhone app makers could communicate with customers outside of its App Store. On Thursday, the company said that “developers can use communications, such as emails, to share information about payment methods outside of their iOS app,” as long as users consent to receive those emails. and have the right to opt out. The move gives developers more leeway to collect payments from their customers without having to pay Apple’s commission on in-app purchases. This was part of a proposed settlement in a class action lawsuit filed in 2019. Apple and Google’s app store fees are increasingly under scrutiny, with lawmakers and regulators focusing on their dominance over iOS and Android operating systems. Earlier this month, a bipartisan U.S. Senate bill also targeted the two players by seeking to ban restrictions on app developers. Currently, the iPhone maker’s commissions are at the center of several litigation, including a separate lawsuit by one of Apple’s biggest developers, Epic Games. Apple took steps to contact the developers, announcing last November that it would cut the fees it charged them from 30% to 15% if the developer made less than $ 1 million the previous year. Gawon Bae, Yoonjung Seo, Rishi Iyengar, Brian Fung and Lauren Lau contributed to this report.

