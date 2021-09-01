London Stock Exchange considers direct listings from India





The London Stock Exchange (LSE) set its sights on Indian IPOs after the new overseas direct listing policy was launched. Once established, this policy will allow Indian companies to list on certain foreign stock exchanges. This will be done by issuing their common stock to foreign investors instead of DR. The policy will also allow foreign companies to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India. In addition, Indian companies will probably no longer need a prior national listing to access international equity capital, as is the case with issuance of DRs. The bill was presented to the Indian parliament in March 2020 to amend the 2013 Companies Act. The bill was passed in September 2020 but the policy was delayed: in August 2021, Reuters reported that it would take about six months for India to announce the overseas direct listing policy due to tax issues. In a press release, the LSE explains that nearly 40% of its listed companies are outside the UK. The stock exchange then notes that London is standing and ready to welcome this new generation of Indian issuers. According to the LSE, India has more than 100 private companies worth over $ 1 billion, called unicorns, and many of these companies are expected to go public in the UK. India also has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world and 2021 saw Indian startups raise $ 16.9 billion in capital, just behind China, the LSE notes. It’s great news for these ambitious companies that the Modi government is looking to relax restrictive IPO laws, as international IPOs mean more international investors and therefore more investors in general, Nayan said. Gala, founder of the investment consulting firm JPIN. The UK will also benefit, as many of these start-ups will look to go public in London, which will boost publicity and share volume, and therefore share value, as well as the companies that manage those listings. There is also an increased likelihood that these companies will expand in the UK after their (hopefully) successful re-listing, which will give the UK new momentum. Indian companies have raised billions on the LSE Since the mid-1990s, 71 Indian companies have used the London stock markets and raised 8.5 billion ($ 14.5 billion). There were also 19 issuers who raised over 13 billion in LSE debt markets by issuing 41 Eurobonds and Masala bonds. The majority of Indian companies that issue common stock to DRs can be found on the LSE International Order Book (IOB). Indian DR’s total turnover in 2020 on BIO was $ 3.76 billion, 73% higher than the 2019 figures.

