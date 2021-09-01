Business
Pilots’ union sues Southwest Airlines over violation of federal labor law
The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page.
Aug.31 (Reuters) – A union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) has filed a lawsuit challenging forced holidays and other changes to working conditions imposed by the airline during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association filed a lawsuit in federal court in Dallas on Monday, saying the carrier had implemented an “emergency leave” program, changed schedules and cut prescription drugs and retirement benefits without negotiation, in violation of federal labor law.
He says Southwest should have bargained collectively with the union instead of giving itself “force majeure” rights when air travel plummeted during the pandemic.
The lawsuit marks an escalation of growing tensions between the airline and its staff. His pilots union has threatened to picket during the winter break to protest a host of issues, including a grueling work schedule, lack of food and accommodation, and COVID-19 protocols.
The protest prompted the company last week to cut flight schedules for this fall in an effort to better align its operations with staff. Read more
In the lawsuit, the union said the airline is bound by the terms of the collective agreement which expired in August last year, but remains in effect until a new agreement is reached that contains no “force majeure” clause.
He asked the court for an injunction, forcing Southwest to stick to the terms of the expired agreement and negotiate the terms of an “emergency extended leave” program and working conditions related to COVID 19.
In an email sent to its members on Tuesday, the union said the lawsuit was the “only recourse” to force the company to meet its obligation to bargain collectively.
Russell McCrady, Southwest’s vice president of labor relations, said in a statement the airline did not agree that any COVID-related changes adopted in recent months required negotiation.
“As always, Southwest remains committed to the health and welfare of the pilots and to working with SWAPA and our other union partners as we continue to meet the challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic,” he said. declared.
Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in New York and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang, Mark Porter and Richard Pullin
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/lawsuit-accuses-southwest-airlines-flouting-union-bargaining-duties-during-2021-08-31/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]