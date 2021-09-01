Pilots’ union sues Southwest Airlines over violation of federal labor law

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page.

Aug.31 (Reuters) – A union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) has filed a lawsuit challenging forced holidays and other changes to working conditions imposed by the airline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association filed a lawsuit in federal court in Dallas on Monday, saying the carrier had implemented an “emergency leave” program, changed schedules and cut prescription drugs and retirement benefits without negotiation, in violation of federal labor law.

He says Southwest should have bargained collectively with the union instead of giving itself “force majeure” rights when air travel plummeted during the pandemic.

The lawsuit marks an escalation of growing tensions between the airline and its staff. His pilots union has threatened to picket during the winter break to protest a host of issues, including a grueling work schedule, lack of food and accommodation, and COVID-19 protocols.

The protest prompted the company last week to cut flight schedules for this fall in an effort to better align its operations with staff. Read more

In the lawsuit, the union said the airline is bound by the terms of the collective agreement which expired in August last year, but remains in effect until a new agreement is reached that contains no “force majeure” clause.

He asked the court for an injunction, forcing Southwest to stick to the terms of the expired agreement and negotiate the terms of an “emergency extended leave” program and working conditions related to COVID 19.

In an email sent to its members on Tuesday, the union said the lawsuit was the “only recourse” to force the company to meet its obligation to bargain collectively.

Russell McCrady, Southwest’s vice president of labor relations, said in a statement the airline did not agree that any COVID-related changes adopted in recent months required negotiation.

“As always, Southwest remains committed to the health and welfare of the pilots and to working with SWAPA and our other union partners as we continue to meet the challenges presented by the ongoing pandemic,” he said. declared.

Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in New York and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang, Mark Porter and Richard Pullin