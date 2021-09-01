Business
Sutter Health settles Medicare overbilling claims for $ 90 million
- Deal would be biggest in FCA’s case against hospital system over Medicare Advantage
- Resolves 2015 whistleblower lawsuit alleging Sutter used unsupported diagnostic codes
(Reuters) – California hospital operator Sutter Health has agreed to pay $ 90 million to settle claims it overcharged the federal government by distorting the health of patients enrolled in private Medicare Advantage plans.
The regulation, announced Monday by the US Department of Justice, resolves a 2015 whistleblower lawsuit filed under federal misrepresentation law by Kathy Ormsby, a former employee of Sutter’s affiliate, the Palo Alto Medical Foundation , in federal court in San Francisco.
According to Ormsby’s attorneys, this is the largest settlement of an FCA case against a hospital system for alleged Medicare Advantage fraud, and the second-largest Medicare Advantage fraud settlement ever reported overall.
“This case is an important example of whistleblowers and their lawyers partnering with the government to bring additional expertise and legal firepower to the fight against fraud,” said Mark Kleiman of Kleiman Rajaram, one of the lawyers. , in a press release.
“Today’s result sends a clear message that we will hold healthcare providers accountable if they knowingly provide or correct false information,” said Assistant Deputy Attorney General Sarah Harrington of the civil division of the Department of Justice, in a statement.
Sutter, who is represented by Katherine Lauer and Amy Hargreave of Latham & Watkins, said the agreement put “the closure of a long-standing dispute, allowing Sutter to avoid the uncertainty and additional expense of a protracted litigation “.
Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C, is a program where patients enroll in private managed care plans to receive benefits.
The Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services pay these plans a fixed amount per patient adjusted for individual patient risk factors, which is determined based on diagnostic codes submitted by providers. For example, diagnoses of diabetes or congestive heart failure would result in higher payments.
Ormsby and the government alleged that, around 2010, Sutter knowingly submitted unsupported diagnostic codes for some patients, resulting in inflated payments, and failed to take sufficient corrective action after becoming aware of the codes not taken. in charge.
In addition to the payment, the settlement includes a five-year corporate integrity agreement under which Sutter is to institute a centralized risk assessment program and hire an outside organization to annually review a sample of its patient diagnostic data. .
Ormsby is expected to get 15-30% of the settlement under the FCA, although the exact share has yet to be determined.
The deal comes a month after the federal government joined a similar Medicare Advantage overcharging lawsuit against hospital giant Kaiser Permanente.
This is the United States ex rel. Ormsby, US District Court, Northern District of California, # 15-cv-01062.
For Ormsby: Kathleen Scanlan and Jeffrey Keller of Keller Grover; Gordon Schnell of Constantine Cannon; and Mark Kleiman from Kleiman Rajaram
For the government: Olga Yevtukhova, Jennifer Koh, Thomas Morris and Lyle Gruby of the Civil Division of the US Department of Justice; and Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Wolinsky of the Northern District of California
For Sutter: Katherine Lauer and Amy Hargreave of Latham & Watkins
Read more:
Federal government joins overcharging lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/sutter-health-settles-medicare-overcharge-claims-90-million-2021-08-31/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]