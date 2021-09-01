Exclusive-Singapore Exchange to publish easier rules for SPAC lists -sources





By Anshuman Daga SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The Singapore Stock Exchange to roll out easier guidelines for Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) listings in the city-state, which would make it the first major Asian stock exchange to agree to such investment vehicles, according to four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The changes come after SGX, which has struggled to capture large lists of high-growth companies, received comments from the market that some of its earlier proposals were too strict. SGX’s regulatory arm is now considering relaxing a market value proposition of at least S $ 300 million ($ 223.2 million) for SPACs and a proposal that warrants cannot be severed from underlying stocks, two of the sources said. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak about the case. SGX risks losing by courting Southeast Asian startups looking to register in their home markets https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/bukalapak-indonesias-biggest-ipo-up- 25-blockbuster-debut- 2021-08-06 or in the United States. “We are carefully reviewing the comments and carrying out our engagements with respondents, regulators and other stakeholders,” an SGX spokesperson said in an email to Reuters. SGX said given the high level of interest, it plans to publish the results of its consultation “as soon as possible”. PSPCs are shell companies that are publicly traded and then merge with an existing company to go public, providing it with shorter listing times and strong valuations. While SGX has the advantage of being a trailblazer, one lawyer said it would still be difficult for it to become a dynamic platform for SPAC. “Whether PSPCs will occupy a prominent place in the Singapore market, like real estate investment trusts, will depend on whether there is a discernible history of good valuations and liquidity after PSPC mergers.” said Robson Lee, partner at Gibson, Dunn. & Crutcher LLP. The story continues In a consultation document for SPAC lists published at the end of March https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/singapore-bourse-proposes-allowing-spac-listings-with-restrictions-2021-03-31, SGX had described measures to control the risks observed in US SAVS, such as excessive dilution by shareholders and sponsors and a rush for these companies to merge with targets. All sources Reuters spoke with said SGX was likely to introduce other measures to protect investor interests, but would simplify the proposed guidelines to still make it attractive to SPACs. In other markets, Hong Kong and Indonesia are taking interim measures for potential SPAC listing, while Britain has relaxed the rules. https://www.reuters.com/business/britain-eases-spac-rules-attract-listings-2021-07-27 //www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-us-sec-focuses-bank-fee -conflicts-it-steps-up-spac-inquiry-sources-2021-07-13 after a frenzy of announcements. Paralyzed by a small base of retail investors, SGX struggles with liquidity and low valuations. However, in recent years it has developed a lucrative derivatives business in Asia and still remains a global listing place for real estate investment trusts. IPO fundraising on SGX from January through August fell to a six-year low of $ 239 million from a total of around $ 8.4 billion in Southeast Asia, placing Singapore behind Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand, according to data from Refinitiv. ($ 1 = 1.3441 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill)

