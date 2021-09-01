Investors envision emerging markets recovery after China shock

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to hear about emerging market investing news.

The renewed woes in emerging markets caused by the recent swing in Chinese stocks has led some investors and analysts to spot a tantalizing opportunity to bet that a decade of pain may soon be over.

Emerging stock markets such as Brazil, India, Turkey or South Africa have lagged significantly behind developed markets for much of the past decade, especially relative to leaking US stocks.

Blue-chip US stocks have posted total returns of 356% over the past 10 years, surpassing the 188% of European stocks in the same period, according to data from Refinitiv. But emerging markets did even worse, with the MSCI EM Index returning just 66%, leading some analysts to describe it as a “lost decade” for emerging markets.

After starting 2021 on a positive note as investors bet on a global economic revival and commodity prices rushed higher, emerging market equities have been knocked down by China’s regulatory crackdown on sectors ranging from from financial technology to education. As a result, the MSCI EM Index has fallen another 1.4% this year, even as most other markets have soared.

However, some investors and analysts believe that a resilient global economic recovery, sustained demand for many natural resources, and strained valuations elsewhere could help emerging markets regain momentum.

“There are now pockets of opportunity,” said Peter Oppenheimer, chief global equities strategist at Goldman Sachs. “Given the depreciation in emerging markets, if concerns about the Delta variant ease a bit and we don’t get more significant anti-market intervention in China, I think there will be a reasonable rebound. “

Despite the muddled performance of emerging markets, emerging market equity funds have already collected $ 81 billion this year, according to feed data provider EPFR. If sustained, this would be the strongest year for investor inflows since 2010 and the second since at least 2000.

Eric Robertsen, global head of research and chief strategist at Standard Chartered Bank, estimates that emerging market equities are now trading at a discount of around 40% to US equities amid concerns about the global economic recovery being caused by the Delta variant of Covid-19 and Chinese repression.

“We believe this growth pessimism is overdone and emerging market assets look attractive. The timing may still be premature, but we are looking for that entry point, ”he said in a note.

Some investors and analysts are also betting that emerging bond markets will start to do better. Although over the past two centuries emerging market bonds have tended to outperform other bond markets over the long term despite periodic debt crises in developed countries, they have returned only around 60% over the long term. over the past decade, lagging behind yields on quality US bonds and junk. obligations.

EM sovereign bonds denominated in the country’s currency have actually lost money over the past decade, according to a widely followed exchange-traded fund, as slowing growth, listless commodity prices and other headwinds depressed their exchange rates. Emerging market bonds – both local currency and dollar-denominated securities – remained weak in 2021.

Nuveen, the billion-dollar asset manager, is among investment groups currently considering a resurgence in emerging markets, particularly in Latin American government bonds and Asian equities, which are expected to benefit global economic recovery and increasing inflationary pressures.

“As we enter a period of rising rates and rising inflation, endowments and foundations will need to look elsewhere for exposures that have a better chance of outperforming inflation while still offering diversification from equities.” Nathan Shetty, head of multi-assets at Nuveen, said in a recent report.

However, many analysts and fund managers remain skeptical of emerging markets, with Chinese risks currently looming on the horizon. China accounts for more than a third of the influential flagship emerging markets MSCI and FTSE Russell and the economic weight of the country is so great that its ebbs and flows can affect the sentiment of the developing world more broadly.

Beijing’s crackdown has caused the Hong Kong stock market to fall more than 10% since early July and the onshore CSI 300 index has fallen 6.4%. Oppenheimer said some global investors now view Chinese stocks as “non-investable,” amid fears that further measures are to come.

JPMorgan analysts point out that the availability of vaccines in the developed world has also helped economies reopen faster and more fully than in many emerging markets. This will almost close the long-standing growth gap between poorer but faster expanding emerging economies and the booming rich world, they say.

While he is optimistic that emerging markets will recover in the near term, Oppenheimer also highlights some challenges they face in the longer term, such as slowing globalization and increasing pressures on investors to take take into account environmental, social and governance factors, such as problems that EM often scores badly.

“Are we entering a golden age where emerging markets are massively outperforming? I think it’s less clear, “he said.” I think there are structural headwinds compared to what emerging markets have encountered over the past 20 years.

