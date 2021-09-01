London Stock Exchange sets up sustainability innovation lab in Singapore





The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has launched an innovation unit dedicated to sustainable finance in Singapore as part of its new LSEG Labs network. According to LSEG, the unit will focus on building sustainable finance capacity to accelerate innovation and cutting-edge technologies in the country’s fintech ecosystem, with support from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). With locations in London and Singapore, LSEG Labs aims to collaborate with clients and partners around the world to apply strategic analysis, emerging technologies, data science, and design thinking to solve pressing challenges faced by the industry. financial sector. The Singapore-based sustainable finance unit seeks to provide a strong combination of expertise in data science, data engineering, design thinking, and environment, social and governance (ESG). The multidisciplinary team will work closely with key players in Singapore and global financial institutions, companies, universities and industry associations. The team will create value by solving the challenges of market participants in all financial markets, such as accelerating investments in green infrastructure projects, measuring climate risks and ESG disclosure faster and easier. . Technology will play an increasingly vital role in driving the global sustainability agenda. Greater collaboration will be essential for the financial sector to explore innovative solutions capable of addressing climate-related risks and mobilizing capital towards greener and more sustainable activities. To this end, the establishment of LSEG’s Sustainable Finance Innovation Unit in Singapore can help bring together the necessary capacities and stakeholders to support sustainability and transition efforts both regionally and globally. , said Kwok Quek Sin, Executive Director, Green FinTech, FinTech & Innovation Group at MAS. “LSEG Labs combine our multidisciplinary innovation process with an open approach to partnership. By focusing on opportunities such as sustainable finance that span LSEG’s three business divisions – Data & Analytics, Capital Markets and Post-Trade – we will be able to deliver transformational customer experiences, ” said Geoff Horrell, innovation group leader at LSEG. Featured Image: edited from Unsplash

