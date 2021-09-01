Here’s why Robert Shillers’ two stock indexes tell very different valuation stories.

When making the argument that stocks are overvalued, an index is often cited as the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio popularized by Robert Shiller, Yale professor and Nobel Prize winner. The index uses earnings from the past decade, rather than just one year, to provide a long-term perspective. The July reading of 37.98 is more than double the average and the highest since the dot-com bubble.

But Shiller himself has moved on to another metric, called CAPE excess return, which takes into account both stock valuation and interest rate levels. It is defined as the difference between the reverse CAPE ratio and the 10-year inflation-adjusted interest rate.

Adam Slater, chief economist at Oxford Economics, used CAPE’s excess return model to look at what’s going on right now. As the chart shows and remember, as we are looking at yield, low numbers imply higher valuations. The current assessments are not outrageous.

Slater says the Oxford fair value models for government bonds suggest yields are 20 to 100 basis points expensive. He writes that there is a fundamental problem with the low rates argument that we can compare one overvalued asset class to another.

Now, a lot has been done about what could drive yields higher, but hot inflation readings that last longer than the Federal Reserve expects would be the likely catalyst.

In other words, if real rates were to recover to where they were at the end of 2018, Shillers’ new valuation metric would move into 2007 territory just before the global financial crisis.

Table

One topic that is doing the rounds is whether the current bull market is relatively young, or an extension of one that started in 2009 and only ended when the coronavirus pandemic hit the west.

If you use the more traditional definitions, today’s market is in its infancy and its returns above 100% are below the 62-month bullish average that generates 178% average returns, according to an analysis by the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Barring unforeseen events such as a serious policy error, we believe these factors [strong economic and earnings growth and low interest rates] will support the rise in stock prices and support the recovery of the bull market, said Chris Haverland, global equities strategist.

The buzz

The ADP report on the private sector wage bill came as a shock, with job gains of just 374,000 in August.

The markets and economists took the news eagerly.

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index and the final version of the Markits Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index are also expected to be released.

Intuit INTU,

-0.50%

in talks to buy email marketing company Mailchimp for more than $ 10 billion, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD,

-1.31%

released results above Wall Street estimates and raised its outlook, although the cybersecurity firm saw a decline in pre-market shares.

Cathie Woods Ark Invest has applied to launch a new exchange-traded fund designed to track corporate transparency ratings.

The market

Dow YM00 futures contracts,

-0.12%

have increased by more than 100 points compared to other ES00 stock indexes,

+ 0.17%

NQ00,

+ 0.63%

Advanced.

The 10-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.308%

was 1.31%. CL.1 oil futures contracts,

-1.30%

were stable as the OPEC + group raised its demand forecasts ahead of a meeting.

Random readings

Another day, another TikTok cooking tip, this time with pasta.

An Illinois woman was arrested for using a fake vaccination card to travel. One giveaway was his ill-fated spelling of a vaccine maker: Maderna, who was all the rage on Twitter.

Women find mumbling attractive, according to a study.

