Two senior FDA vaccine officials resign as agency faces recall decision





The retirements of Dr. Marion Gruber, director of the Office of Vaccine Research and Review at the FDA’s Center for Biologics Assessment and Research, and Dr. Philip Krause, deputy director of the office, have was announced in an internal agency email sent Tuesday and shared with CNN by the FDA.

In the email, CBER director Dr Peter Marks said Gruber will retire on October 31 and Krause will be leaving in November. Marks thanked Gruber for his leadership throughout the efforts to license and approve Covid-19 vaccines, and Krause for playing a “key role in our interactions to resolve critical vaccine issues with our public health counterparts in the United States. whole world “.

Marks said in the email that the search for the next director of the Bureau of Vaccine Research and Review will begin imminently and he will be the acting director.

The letter did not mention why Gruber and Krause were leaving, but the departures raised questions as to whether this would affect the work of the FDA during the pandemic.

“We are confident in the expertise and ability of our staff to continue our critical public health work, including the evaluation of COVID-19 vaccines,” said FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo in a statement. response to CNN. Asked about departures during a briefing on Tuesday, White House Covid-19 response team coordinator Jeff Zients did not directly respond if he feared departures could affect confidence levels in the FDA process. He said the White House was “grateful for the tireless work of the management team and all staff at the FDA.” But President Joe Biden has yet to nominate a candidate for the agency’s top post. It is currently headed by Acting Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, a longtime senior executive at the FDA. Woodcock told FDA staff the agency was operating in “tough times.” “Following today’s announcement that Marion and Phil have decided to retire, I wanted to reiterate my full support and my complete confidence in your ability to continue to fulfill the agency’s mandate of providing safe, effective, and high-quality vaccines to the American people. “Woodcock said in a separate staff email that was sent to CNN. “These are difficult times, requiring extraordinary effort, and I want to take this opportunity to thank you once again for your persistence and dedication,” she added. “The issues are complex and the days are long, but know that the work you have all done so far and will continue to do in the days, weeks and months to come will, hopefully, one day to completely put COVID-19 behind us. and better prepare for future challenges, ”added Woodcock. She said she was confident in the team that Marks would lead. “We have developed a plan that will allow us to continue to put science first, while meeting the deadlines that are important to ensure an end to this devastating pandemic,” she said. And there is more work to come. Over the next few months, the agency will assess and make decisions on additional approvals for Covid-19 vaccines and vaccines for children under 12. US health officials also recently announced a plan to begin offering booster doses to people who have received mRNA vaccines from the week of September 20; The boosters would be available eight months after people received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, they said. However, this plan requires clearance from the FDA and CDC first. A source familiar with the situation told CNN that there had been frustration within the FDA over the vaccines. One of the problems, according to the source, is that there are concerns that the CDC and its advisory committee have gone down the path of the FDA when it comes to vaccines. However, the bigger problem seems to be that by setting a target for boosters, the White House is ahead of science and “prejudging what the FDA would say.” The source added that she had “complete confidence” that the FDA would make the right choice in the end regarding the need for boosters. FDA officials were stunned to learn that Gruber and Krause were leaving the agency. One described it as a “big loss” for the FDA and noted that he caught the executives off guard. CNN reported that morale at the agency, which still does not have a permanent leadership, has been eroded by the intense workload caused by the pandemic. Although Biden’s political aides have stressed that their recall deployment plan is based entirely on the decisions of the FDA and CDC, there are concerns that they will publicly prejudge the decision before all the data has been carefully reviewed. . The announcement in mid-August which was linked to a specific date baffled several government health officials. Zients defended the Biden administration’s decision, however, citing Woodcock’s involvement in the decision. “The recall decision, which you referred to, as we talked about – this decision was made and announced by the country’s top public health officials, including Dr Walensky, Dr Fauci, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Dr Janet Woodcock, Acting Commissioner of the FDA, Dr Francis Collins, Dr Kessler and others, ”he said. Dr Rochelle Walensky is director of the CDC; Dr Anthony Fauci heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a senior White House advisor; and Collins heads the National Institutes of Health, of which NIAID is a part. Dr David Kessler is a former FDA commissioner who helps lead the vaccination team at the White House. Zients said the decision was made after reviewing “all available data.” “We have also been very clear throughout the process, waiting for the FDA to do an independent assessment and the CDC’s external expert panel to issue a booster dose recommendation,” he said. “So at the end of the day this virus has proven to be unpredictable, and we want to stay ahead and plan for each scenario, and that has been our approach from day one and will continue to be our approach.”

