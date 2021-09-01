Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) to Launch Derivatives Market, Leveraging Nasdaq Technology

Nasdaq and ADX Sign New Marketplace Technology Agreement

Single equity and index futures will provide investors with hedging tools

The initiative will be supported by the addition of CCP clearing capacity for derivative contracts

NEW YORK and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, September 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Today, Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange (ADX) announced that it has taken a key step towards launching a derivatives market this year by signing an agreement with Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) to provide market-based technology solutions, including real-time matching, clearing and settlement technology.

ADX is rapidly expanding asset classes and developing new offerings for regional and international investors. The ADX General Index (ADI) recently hit 7,700 points for the first time, supported by a series of quotes and increased participation from international investors. In addition, the index has gained 52% since the start of the year, making it one of the best performing stock indexes in the world.

The exchange plans to launch equity and index futures in the fourth quarter of this year before expanding to a wider range of derivatives. The initiative will further diversify investment avenues and provide investors with hedging tools for effective risk management.

The derivatives market will be accompanied by the introduction of central counterparty clearing (CCP) to promote clearing efficiency, stability and market confidence.

HE Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, President of ADX, commented: ADX is poised to dramatically improve liquidity and expand market capitalization through our ADX One strategy, which provides a clear roadmap for further development of a dynamic exchange. By deepening our capital markets and expanding the range of innovative products and services, we support the UAE’s strategy of economic diversification, providing growing companies with favorable access to global capital and enabling investors to participate. to the ambitions of the United Arab Emirates.

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, CEO of ADX, added: Our business relationship with the Nasdaq dates back to the founding of ADX in 2000, and over the past two decades we have collaborated on a series of initiatives to ensure investors benefit from infrastructure technology efficient market. We are convinced that the launch of a derivatives market will be another important step, allowing stock market investors who wish to implement sophisticated trading strategies. Our strategy is to ensure that investors and issuers derive significant benefits from a sophisticated market by investing more in technology, expanding our offering and attracting a wider range of institutional investors.

Lars Ottersgrd, Executive Vice President and Head of Nasdaq Market Technology, said: ADX continues to be an industry leader in innovating and evolving the Middle East capital market ecosystem. By leveraging Nasdaq’s robust and flexible technology solutions, ADX can scale its efforts to grow into a leading derivatives market and one of the largest multi-asset markets in the Middle East. We look forward to advancing our technology partnership and supporting ADX on its growth journey.

Nasdaq’s end-to-end market technology powers more than 2,300 companies in 50 countries, spanning the global financial industry, including capital markets infrastructure operators, market participants, banks and regulators.

The ADX One strategy, launched in early 2021, aims to bring a wider range of products and services to the market and to invest in cutting-edge infrastructure in partnership with world market leaders. As of August 2021, ADX had 78 companies listed on its primary and secondary markets.

About the Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services empowers clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us at LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or to www.nasdaq.com.

About the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000 by Local Law No. (3) of 2000, the provisions of which give the market a legal entity with an autonomous status, independent of finance and management. The law also confers on the ADX the supervisory and executive powers necessary for the exercise of its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a public entity to a public limited company PJSC in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the largest holding companies in the region with a large portfolio of large companies. covering key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diverse economy.

ADX is a market for securities trading; including shares issued by public stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds and any other financial instrument approved by the United Arab Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of delivering stable financial performance with diversified revenue streams is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE’s Next 50 agenda. The national plan describes the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to the transition to a new global paradigm of sustainable development.

