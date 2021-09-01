Concern Grows Over Global Coffee Supply Amid Vietnam Lockdown | Coffee





Concerns are growing over global coffee supplies amid strict coronavirus travel restrictions imposed on Vietnam to combat the spread of the aggressive Delta variant of Covid-19. Supply chains have been disrupted after Vietnam, the world’s second largest coffee exporter, tightened lockdowns at the port of Ho Chi Minh City and imposed restrictions in some coffee growing areas in the central highlands . The Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association urged the government to ease restrictions after traders reportedly struggled to transport beans to ports for export amid restrictions. Vietnam managed to contain the spread of the virus last year through closures and rigorous contact tracing, allowing its economy to grow at one of the highest rates in the world during 2020. But the Southeast Asian country, which lacks vaccines, has struggled to control the more contagious Delta variant. As of Monday, 14,219 new cases were announced, the second highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic. The total number of cases in Vietnam rose to 445,292, compared to less than 1,500 infections in 2020. Restrictions were introduced in Ho Chi Minh City, the center of the outbreak, in June, but were further tightened in August. Exporters told Bloomberg they were struggling to transport goods and the problem was compounded by a shortage of containers and skyrocketing purchasing costs. The latest outbreak has brought misery to millions of people currently stranded and disrupted supply chains in the country, which is a major center of the manufacturing industry. Factories producing products for global brands such as Samsung, Nike and Adidas have also been affected. Responding to appeals from the Vietnamese Coffee and Cocoa Association, Transport Minister Nguyen Van The called on southern authorities to reduce unnecessary administrative obstacles to ensure the smooth transport of agricultural products, such as coffee and rice. Vietnam’s recent Covid-19 outbreak, which supplied more than 20% of EU coffee imports in 2019, is contributing to what analysts are describing as a perfect storm in the global coffee market. Brazil, the world’s largest coffee producer, experienced unusual weather conditions that damaged crops and caused the cost of beans to increase. Ibi Idoniboye, Senior Market Analyst for Mintec, said: At the start of the flowering season in Brazil for this year for the 2021-22 crop, which is currently harvesting, there was a lot of drought, so the trees were under a lot of stress and were unable to produce effectively. So you are already seeing a drop in production. The 2022-23 crops, which will be harvested next year, have been hit by frost. Vietnam is a major producer of robusta, a more resistant bean with a more bitter taste that is mainly used to make instant coffee, espresso, or as a filler in some blends. Bean exports from Brazil are mainly premium arabica, with some robusta. The price of arabica and robusta has reached multi-year highs, Idoniboye said. But consumers are unlikely to notice an immediate increase in the cost of a cup of coffee since most suppliers have contracts that are blocked for six months. The next few months will be the most important, he said. There would be a clearer picture once the outcome of Brazil’s harvest is known, and once there is more certainty about the Covid outbreak in Vietnam, Idoniboye added.

