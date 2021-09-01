Don’t Expect Major SEC Attack on Robinhood’s Business Model, Experts Say

Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler caught the attention of investors this week when he said banning order flow payments was an option on the table, but experts told MarketWatch that the regulator was unlikely to take such drastic action.

In an interview with Barrons, the SEC chief said the payment for order flow practice whereby stock brokers sell the privilege of executing retail orders to market makers in exchange for a share of profits has an inherent conflict of interest. He noted that the UK, Australia and Canada have all banned the practice and that a US ban could also be considered.

fell 3.2%. Although Robinhoods stock recovered some of those losses, it remains down more than 4% on the week, according to FactSet. Robinhood derives the vast majority of its revenue from payment for order flows.

Michael Piwowar, former acting chairman of the SEC and now executive director of the Milken Institute Center for Financial Markets, told MarketWatch that Gensler’s comments are consistent with previous statements on the matter and that SEC policy requires regular reassessment. of most regulations.

I was not surprised that Chairman Gensler said that all options are on the table, it is standard practice in the committee, he said. In general, on all policy matters, the SEC is constantly examining whether or not its current set of rules matches current market conditions.

Piwowar added that it is especially important for the SEC to continuously assess market structure issues such as payment for order flows, as practices and technology change so rapidly. For example, the emergence of commission-free trading platforms is a new phenomenon, and it would make sense for the SEC to reconsider its rules given this new reality, he said.

Before the SEC can institute a ban on the practice, federal law requires it to engage in lengthy public debate and produce a comprehensive cost-benefit analysis. On the issue of payment for order flows, a proposed rule should include an empirical analysis of all reasonable policy options, ranging from the status quo to outright ban.

After that analysis, the five-member committee could vote on a proposed rule, which would be followed by a month-long public comment period that the SEC would be required to consider before issuing a final rule.

Even if the SEC votes to adopt a payment ban for the flow of orders, parties aggrieved by the ruling could sue the agency in federal court if they believe it has exceeded its powers or failed to properly assess the claims. costs and benefits of the proposal.

There’s a whole regulatory process that can take a year to two years to get something done, and that would require the other commissioners to come in with the staff, Piwowar said.

It’s not clear that the other four SEC commissioners are enthusiastic about changing the rules around payment for order flows, let alone banning the practice altogether. Genslers fellow Democrats on the committee did public statements suggesting that they agree that it is necessary to study the matter. Both Republican commissions, however, have pointed out that trading costs for retail investors have fallen precipitously in recent years and that any rule change should take this into account.

Republican Commissioner Hester Peirce said in february Overall, she says, paying for the order flow has likely benefited retail investors as it has lowered the cost of completing a trade. She recognized that the practice has inherent conflicts of interest, but the solution is to have more and better disclosure of payments between market makers and brokers.

An outright ban is probably not the most likely outcome here, Ken Joseph, former SEC enforcement and reviews manager and regulatory consultant at Kroll, told MarketWatch. I foresee a scenario where increased disclosure is the scheme and where more emphasis will be placed on ensuring that brokers meet their best execution obligations to their clients.

Critics of the order flow payment are unlikely to be met by increased disclosure and enforcement of rules that require brokers to execute trades at the best available prices. After all, the SEC measures the best price by studying prices offered on so-called enlightened exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq. But retail orders are often not fulfilled on these exchanges, and those orders are not used to estimate the official best price, known as the national best offer.

The biggest problem is with market segmentation, Joseph said. Probably only half of the orders are placed in the informed markets, which ensures the transparency of what the NBBO is. Only got half the picture.

Forcing all trades into enlightened exchanges, however, would create its own set of problems, creating a system where large institutional traders who handle pensions and 401 (k) could distort the markets when executing large trades, a he declared.

Piwowar noted that these are complex issues that always involve trade-offs, and that this dynamic is reason to believe the SEC will refrain from taking drastic regulatory action. Paying for the order flow creates a conflict of interest, but in the commission model those conflicts also exist, as brokers make more money the more a client trades, he said.

The SEC already recognizes this conflict of interest, he said. Many SEC regulations are explicitly there to mitigate it.