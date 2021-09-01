Olsam Raises $ 165 Million to Buy and Scale Consumer and B2B Amazon Marketplace Sellers – TechCrunch

In the wake of Heroes’ announcement of a $ 200 million raise earlier today, to double buying and scaling third-party Amazon Marketplace sellers, another London startup aiming to do the same announcing significant funding on its own. if I was, a roll-up game that buys from both mainstream and B2B merchants selling on Amazon through Amazon Fulfillment by Amazon Fulfillment Program, closed $ 165 million – a combination of equity and debt that it will use to fuel its M&A strategy, as well as to continue to grow its technology platform and hire more talent.

Apeiron Investment Group – an investment firm created by the German entrepreneur Christian Angermayer (known first for biopharmaceuticals, then investment and crypto, including playing a role in SoftBank by investing in Wirecard) – led the Series A round table, with Capital Elevat3 (another Angermayer company that has a strategic partnership with Founders Fund and Peter Thiel) is also participating. Capital of the north wall was the originator of the debt portion of the agreement. This appears to be the first major financing of any kind announced by the company since its launch in October 2020. We asked for more details on the allocation of the $ 165 million between equity and debt, and Olsam said that he only disclosed the full amount. raised. The rating is also not disclosed.

Being a London roll-up Amazon startup that announces a fundraiser today aren’t the only two things Olsam has in common with Heroes. Like Heroes, Olsam is also founded by brothers whose backgrounds lend themselves to being Marketplace consolidators.

Sam Horbye has already spent years working at Amazon, including building and managing Business market in the United Kingdom (the B2B version of the Consumer Marketplace). Co-founder Ollie Horbye had years of experience in strategic consulting and financial services.

Between themselves, they had also quietly built and sold old market businesses, and they believe that this collective experience gives Olsam – a coat rack of their names, “Ollie” and “Sam” – a head start in fields. such as building relationships with merchants; identify quality products in the midst of the vast sea of ​​search results which often give the impression that they are selling each other the same cheap waste; understand the challenges and opportunities for traders; and critically building relationships with Amazon and understanding how the merchant ecosystem fits into the larger ecommerce giant strategy.

Olsam also takes a slightly different approach when it comes to target companies. Yes, it focuses on the usual consumer game you hear from consolidators – home and garden, sports, baby and kids products, and beauty are typical categories. But alongside that, he’s also strategizing to sell these products, and others, on Amazon’s B2B portal – the one Sam helped build while working at Amazon.

B2B selling includes items such as office furniture and office supplies, but also electronics, auto parts and accessories, kitchenware and, in fact, anything that is potentially sold in the consumer market. .

The exception is that with commercial customers – as is the case with the only member stores in the physical retail world – they can get wholesale discounts, tax breaks and maybe be a slightly different mix of products more suited to running their businesses.

B2B is currently one of the fastest growing segments in the Amazon market, and it is also one of the most neglected. “He’s going under the radar,” Ollie said.

“The B2B opportunity is very exciting,” Sam added. “An increasing number of merchants are selling office supplies or more random products to the B2B customer. “

Estimates vary wildly when it comes to the number of merchants selling in the Amazon Marketplace around the world. I have seen estimates of 6 million and almost 10 million. But in total, these merchants generated $ 300 million in sales (gross merchandise value) last year, and that number is growing by 50% every year for now. Amazon itself notes that B2B online sales as a category – beyond that, but also on Amazon itself – are around 2.3 times greater than its B2C counterpart.

Combined with this opportunity, consolidating vendors – to achieve greater economies of scale around supply chains, marketing tools and analytics, and more – is also big business. Olsam estimates that around $ 7 billion has been spent cumulatively to acquire these companies, and there are more: Olsam estimates that there are some 3,000 companies in the UK alone that are making more than one million dollars in sales each on Amazon’s platform.

And to be clear, there are a number of other roll-up startups beyond Heroes that are also considering this opportunity. Raising hundreds of millions of dollars in total, others have taken action this year, including Suma Brands ($ 150 million); Elevate Brands ($ 250 million);Perch($ 775 million); factory14 ($ 200 million); Thrasio (currently probably the tallest of all in terms of reach, money raised, and ambitions),The climax, The Razor Group, Branded, SellerX, Berlin Brands Group (X2), Benitago, Latin AmericaValoreoandRainforestandUna Brands outside Asia.

Of course, there may be room for all of these, and many more, to enter the stacking opportunity, but it’s a more complicated equation in the longer run. This is one of the reasons why so many of these companies also focus on their organizational, mergers and acquisitions and market expertise: the business plans they then execute around their built-up areas. .

“The senior team behind if I was is what makes this company truly unique, ”Angermayer said in a statement. Having all been successful in building and selling their own brands in the Marketplace and having worked for Amazon in their Marketplace team, their understanding of this space is exceptional.