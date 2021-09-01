Ardagh Group SA announces share exchange offer to acquire all of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA files a preliminary registration statement

LUXEMBOURG, September 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Ardagh Group SA (“AGSA”) (NYSE: ARD) today announced its intention to launch an exchange offer early next week to acquire all of its Class A common stock in circulation (the “AGSA Shares”) in exchange for a portion of the shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (NYSE: AMBP) (“AMPSA Shares”) currently outstanding and held by AGSA. As previously announced, AMPSA shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 5, 2021, after completion on August 4, 2021, transactions contemplated by the business combination agreement between AGSA, AMPSA and Gores Holdings V, Inc., AGSA retaining an 82% stake in AMPSA. As part of the proposed exchange offer, AMPSA today publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-4.

After the expiry of the exchange offer, each validly tendered and not withdrawn AGSA Share will be exchanged for 2.5 AMPSA Shares.

Following the proposed exchange offer, AGSA intends to initiate the process of delisting the AGSA Shares from the New York Stock Exchange and delisting them under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which seeks to eliminate inefficiencies resulting from both AGSA and AMPSA being listed companies and having separate public reporting obligations.

Completion of the proposed exchange offer will be subject to satisfaction of the usual conditions, as well as to the condition that at least two thirds of the AGSA Shares are validly tendered to the exchange offer and not withdrawn.

About the Ardagh group

Ardagh is a global supplier of endlessly recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world’s leading brands. Ardagh operates 57 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with a turnover of approximately $ 7 billion.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (“AMP”) is one of the world’s leading suppliers of endlessly recyclable, durable and brand-owner cans and metal tips. A subsidiary of Ardagh’s sustainable packaging business, AMP is a leading player in the industry through Europe and the Americas with innovative production capacities. AMP operates 23 production sites in nine countries, employs nearly 5,000 people and has sales of approximately $ 3.5 billion in 2020.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR INVESTORS

This press release is for informational purposes only, does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any securities, and does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation to sell any securities. The exchange offer described in this press release has not yet started, and although AGSA intends to launch the exchange offer on September 7, 2021 and complete the Exchange Offer, there can be no assurance that AGSA will commence the Exchange Offer on the terms described in this press release or at all. The Exchange Offer will be made only in accordance with the Exchange Offer / Prospectus contained in the Registration Statement on Form F-4 filed with the SEC (the “F-4”), the Letter of dispatch and other related documents, including the AGSA Exchange Offer Statement in Schedule TO that AGSA plans to file with the SEC upon commencement of the Exchange Offer. SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ F-4 CAREFULLY, INCLUDING THE EXCHANGE OFFER / PROSPECTUS CONTAINED THEREIN, THE LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL AND RELATED DOCUMENTS, INCLUDING THE EXCHANGE OFFER STATEMENT OF AGSA ON THE TIMELINE (AND ANY CHANGES OR SUPPLEMENT TO IT) IF BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION, INCLUDING THE VARIOUS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER THAT SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISIONS CONCERNING THE OFFERING OF THEIR AGSA SHARES. If and when the exchange offer is started, shareholders will be able to obtain a free copy of the exchange offer documents (including the exchange offer / prospectus, letter of transmittal and other related documents) that AGSA will file with the SEC at the SEC website at www.sec.gov. In addition, copies of these documents can be obtained by contacting Georgeson, the information agent for the exchange offer, toll free at 866-628-6079 or + 1-781-575-2137.

A registration statement relating to AMPSA shares has been filed with the SEC but has not yet come into effect. AMPSA Shares may not be sold and offers to purchase may not be accepted before the effective date of the registration statement.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of United States federal securities laws regarding the proposed exchange offer, including the expected timing of the proposed exchange offer, the services or products offered by AGSA. or AMPSA and the markets in which Ardagh or AMPSA operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, effects of regulations and expected future results of AGSA or from AMPSA. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “the strategy”, “the future”, ” forecasts “,” desirability, “” plan “,” may “,” should “,” will “,” would “,” will “,” continue “,” will probably result “, and similar expressions (including including negative versions of these words or phrases).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements regarding future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, therefore, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are many factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed exchange offer will not be completed in a timely manner or not at all, which may adversely affect the price of AGSA Shares or AMPSA Shares; (ii) failure to comply with the conditions for the completion of the proposed exchange offer, including the condition that a minimum of 60% of the outstanding AGSA shares have been validly tendered and not withdrawn for exchange; (iii) the effect of the announcement or expectation of the proposed exchange offer on the business relationships, performance and business of AGSA or AMPSA generally; (iv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be initiated against AGSA or AMPSA in connection with the proposed exchange offer; and (v) the price of AGSA Shares and AMPSA Shares, including due to volatility resulting from changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AGSA and AMPSA operate, variations in performance between competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AMPSA’s business of AGSA and changes in their respective capital structures. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the above factors and other risks and uncertainties that will be described in the Exchange Offer / Prospectus, including those mentioned in the section “Risk Factors” and other documents filed by AGSA or AMPSA from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address (or will identify and address) other material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AGSA and AMPSA assume no obligation and, except as required by law, do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither AGSA nor AMPSA provides assurance that AGSA or AMPSA will meet its expectations.

