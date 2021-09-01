ICE Launches Micro MSCI USA and Micro MSCI Europe Index Futures on ICE Futures Singapore | National company





SINGAPORE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 1, 2021– Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of market data, technology and infrastructure, and MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of tools and of critical decision support services for the global investment community, today announced an extension of its existing license agreement to ICE Futures Singapore. As part of this, ICE plans to launch small-sized futures contracts based on the MSCI USA and MSCI Europe indices on the Singapore-based ICE exchange on October 11, 2021. Micro futures, which are denominated in US dollars, allow investors across Asia to access the US and European stock markets on a single platform in a cost effective manner. Their small contract size (equivalent to a notional value of around $ 20,000) allows granular trading and precise risk management. The indices are designed to be representative of large and mid cap stocks in each region. While the MSCI USA index represents all the opportunities for American equities, the MSCI Europe index covers 15 developed countries in Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom). MSCI is committed to providing tools, services and information to investors, enabling them to manage their portfolios for better results, said George Harrington, Global Head of Derivatives Licensing at MSCI. We are excited to work with ICE to bring enhanced trading and risk management solutions to investors in Asia looking to seize opportunities in the US and European markets. ICE is leveraging its strong partnership with MSCI to provide investors with a way to trade global stocks from Singapore, designed to meet demand in Asia for smaller contracts, said Lucas Schmeddes, President of ICE Futures Singapore . Tailored to the Asian market, ICE Futures Singapore connects regional and international participants on its platform to unlock business opportunities and provide access to global markets. Micro MSCI USA and Micro MSCI Europe Index futures will trade alongside other contracts on ICE Futures Singapore, including Micro Asia Tech 30 Index futures, Bakkt Bitcoin futures, as well as Mini Brent Crude, the Mini US Dollar Index, the Mini US Dollar settled in cash. / Offshore Renminbi and Mini US Dollar / Singapore Dollar futures. ICE lists over 100 MSCI index futures, capturing the full range of equity opportunities defined across benchmarks including MSCI ACWI, World, Emerging Markets and EAEO to indices country, sector and factor specific. To learn more about MSCI Index Futures, please visit: https://www.theice.com/equity-index/msci and https://www.theice.com/equity-index/msci/micro-msci. MSCI and the MSCI Indices are trademarks and service marks of MSCI Inc. or its affiliates and are used under license. About the intercontinental exchange Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services in major asset classes that provide our clients with access to essential workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiency. We operate Exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our global fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide insights, analytics, and platforms that help our clients capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. TO ICE Mortgage Technology, we’re transforming and digitizing the US residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement to loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunities. Trademarks of ICE and / or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE, and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding trademarks and additional intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and / or its affiliates can be found here. The key information documents for certain products covered by the EU Regulation on retail and insurance-based investment products can be accessed on the website of the corresponding exchange under the heading Key information documents ( KIDS). Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s activities that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risk. and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see documents filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of ICE, including, but not limited to be limited to the risk factors in ICE’s annual report. Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021. 