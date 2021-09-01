Business
Twitch users boycott inaction on ‘hate raids’: NPR
Martin Bureau / AFP via Getty Images
Editor’s Note: This story includes obscene language and descriptions of racist attacks.
Many users of the popular Twitch streaming platform boycott Wednesday.
Those who are involved in #aDayOffTwitch say the central problem is the company’s lack of response to so-called “hate raids” that have occurred on the platform, which offers live video game broadcasts. A hate raid happens when a streamer goes live and receives an influx of bots following them and then sends the same message to their chat box, usually something racist, sexist, homophobic, or toxic. .
Raven, who streams as RekItRaven, was one of the main organizers of the boycott. (NPR doesn’t use their full name, as they’ve been doxxed on the platform.) Raven started drawing attention to the issue of hate raids when it happened to them in July. They were broadcasting, when a number of bots entered their chat and spammed them with the question, “Hey, black Goths are called Giggers?” ”
Raven was taken aback by the specificity of the attack. “These weren’t the normal ‘you’re fat, you’re black, you’re a woman’ remarks that I’m very used to receiving,” they said in an interview. It got so bad that the attacks began, including Raven’s address and personal information about their children.
Raven and other members of the Twitch community claim that these attacks tend to target black or gay streamers or other marginalized communities.
The Amazon-owned streaming company did not make anyone available for an interview, but said in a statement it supports the rights of streamers to draw attention to important issues.
“No one should have to experience malicious and hateful attacks based on who they are or what they represent, and we are working hard to improve chain-level ban evasion detection and additional improvements. account to help make Twitch a safer place for creators, ”the statement reads.
Dealing with the heinous raids so far
Eric Vice, who streams as TheeEricV, has also been the victim of hate raids 12 times to date, according to his estimate. Spambots would usually come in and repeat the same message: “The N-words should die, or something,” he said.
Hate Raids are enough of a problem that he feels the need to publish a guide for other streamers to deal with them. of your account. It is a solution, but imperfect. “There should be better tools in place,” says Vice.
Youtube
Likewise, Raven has a number of protections in place to defend against bot attacks. This includes having moderators, enabling blocklists of certain phrases, and setting up their chat so that only subscribers can comment. Again, this is a flawed solution that severely hampers participation, which in turn can limit audience growth, which is especially important if Twitch is a revenue stream, as it is. the case for Raven.
Twitch provided safety guides for streamers to follow if these attacks occur. But part of the protest asks Twitch to take more proactive stance and that the burden does not fall on the banners. More open communication with the business is also part of the demand, which is especially important as these attacks disproportionately affect small creators, says Morgan Romine, co-director of Any key, a nonprofit organization that supports diversity in video games.
“If you look at the top 20 streamers, these are the ones that get the most attention, and they carry a lot of weight because they are the ones that make the most advertising money,” Romine said. But since it is mainly black streamers who are targeted, “their streaming experience is completely disrupted by hate right now.”
How effective is #ADayOffTwitch?
It is difficult to measure the extent of the boycott. While the hashtag #ADayOffTwitch is gaining traction on Twitter, there isn’t much talk about it on the popular Twitch subreddit r / livestreamfail from Wednesday noon. But there has been back and forth between some of the greats celebrities in streaming As it concerns How? ‘Or’ What pragmatic the boycott is. For Vice, this is proof of the boycott’s success. “The fact that we’re doing this interview right now is a testament to the fact that it’s making noise,” he says.
While Raven is obviously hoping people will participate in the boycott, they understand that some streamers cannot, whether due to contractual obligations or some other reason.
“There’s no pressure not to air if you can’t,” says Raven. “We just want to be heard, and we are tired of the pain.”
