Warby Parker’s IPO: 5 things to know about the affordable eyewear before its direct listing

Warby Parker Inc., the company known for its affordable eyewear sold online, through its app and in stores, has filed documents for an initial public offering.

The New York-based company initially filed a confidential case in June. Now his S-1 official says he plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WRBY.

goes public via direct listing, a path that other companies like Roblox Corp. RBLX,

+ 2.93%

took. In a direct listing, the shares are not made public by a team of underwriters. Instead, stakeholders convert their shares into shares based on private market trading prices. The direct listing route is typically used by established companies that do not need the proceeds of a more traditional IPO.

Warby Parker will offer Class A shares, eligible for one vote per share; class B shares, which give shareholders the right to 10 votes per share and can be converted into class A shares; and class C shares, without voting rights.

Warby Parker will be an emerging growth company, which means it doesn’t have to make the same disclosures that are required of large public companies. A company remains an emerging growth company until it reaches a number of milestones, including annual sales of over $ 1.07 billion.

Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa, aged 41 and 40 respectively, are co-founders, co-chairs and co-CEOs of the company.

Prior to Warby Parker, Blumenthal was Director of VisionSpring, a non-profit organization that trains men and women in developing countries to sell affordable eyewear. Blumenthal is also a director of Allbirds, which filed for publication this week, of the Sweetgreen salad chain and a number of nonprofits including Warby Parker Impact Foundation and RxArt.

Gilboa worked for the consultancy firm Bain & Company and the investment bank Allen & Co. before Warby Parker. He also sits on the board of directors of the Warby Parker Impact Foundation.

Andrew Hunt and Jeffrey Raider, both 40, are the other two co-founders of Warby Parker and are both directors. Ronald Williams, 71, and former CEO of Aetna from 2006 to 2010, is also on the board.

Warby Parker was founded in 2010 and inspired by the founders’ concerns that eyewear was expensive and the buying process impractical.

In his flyer, Warby Parker says he is determined to do good and make customers happy. In addition to making glasses more affordable, Warby Parker has distributed over 8 million pairs of glasses under the Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program. The company is also carbon neutral, which it has achieved through the purchase of offsets.

[This motivation] Pushes us to challenge convention and sometimes forgo short-term benefits, but we believe that delivering great customer experiences and having a positive impact on all stakeholders will lead to long-term sustainable growth and profitability, says a letter from the co-CEO included in the prospectus.

A pair of Warby Parker eyewear starts at $ 95 including prescription lenses, and can be purchased digitally, using a free at-home trial system or virtual trial system, as well as in 145 Warby Parker stores. The company keeps prices low by selling directly to the consumer and bypassing middlemen.

The company recorded a net loss of $ 55.9 million in 2020, after breakeven in 2019 and a loss of $ 22.9 million in 2018. It reported revenue of $ 393.7 million. dollars in 2020, up from $ 370.5 million in 2019.

Approximately 95% of net sales in 2020 came from the sale of glasses, 2% of sales were generated from the sale of contact lenses, 1% from eye exams and 2% from eyewear accessories. eyewear. The company plans to expand its customer base for eye exams.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, net losses amounted to $ 7.3 million and revenues totaled $ 270.5 million. The company has more than two million active customers and nearly 3,000 workers.

About 76% of Americans were using some kind of vision correction in 2020, according to data provided by the prospectus. The number of Americans aged 65 and over will more than double over the next 40 years, and at least 84% of people in this older age group wear corrective lenses. The increasing use of screens such as mobile devices and computers has contributed to the need for vision correction. Glasses are replaced every two to two and a half years.

Warby Parker says that between 2015 and 2019, he had a 50% sales retention rate within two years of the first purchase among the customers he acquired. The retention rate was almost 100% after four years during this same period.

The eye care industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% between 2020 and 2025, according to Statista data provided in the prospectus.

Here are five more things you need to know about Warby Parker before it goes public:

Most of the decision-making power will be in the hands of the co-founders and co-CEOs of Warby Parkers

The company’s stock structure after the IPO will give the founders and senior executives of the company considerable control that could last until October 1, 2031.

Due to the ten-to-one voting ratio between our Class B and Class A common shares, our co-founders and co-CEOs could collectively continue to control a significant percentage of the combined voting rights of our common shares and would therefore be able to to monitor all matters submitted to our shareholders for approval until the date of automatic conversion, when all outstanding class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into class A ordinary shares, the prospectus states.

This means that other shareholders will have little say in the management of the company and will not influence decisions such as the election of directors, changes to organizational documents and any merger, consolidation or sale of all or part of its assets. .

As a loss making company, it will not pay a dividend for the foreseeable future.

Warby Parker does most of the things in-house and that might limit his ability to grow

Warby Parker says his business model, which has him doing most of the things in-house, could cause problems.

[T]The vertically integrated nature of our business, where we design all of our own lenses in our New York headquarters, contract manufacture all of our lens frames, make the lenses we sell in our own optical and fulfillment labs as well that under contract with third party laboratories, sell our products exclusively through our own retail stores, our e-commerce site and our mobile app, and service our products, expose us to risk and disruption to many points that are essential to the proper functioning of our business, and can make it more difficult for us to grow our business, says the prospectus.

Supply chain issues outside of those caused by COVID-19 could arise

Supply chain issues plagued businesses across the consumer space this year. But the company warns that its operations are also vulnerable to other challenges.

Warby Parker obtains more than half of the cellulose acetate used in its frames from a single supplier. The other components come from the United States, China, Italy, Vietnam and Japan. The company also uses third-party subcontractors on certain items, but does not have long-term contracts with these suppliers.

And: Burning in the United States: Why Grill Maker Weber Has a Big Supply Chain Advantage Over Its Competitors

We are therefore subject to the risk of shortages and long lead times for these components and to the risk that our suppliers will stop or modify components used in our products, specifies the prospectus.

We may experience component shortages in the future, and the predictability of the availability of these components may be limited, which may be increased in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Warby Parker says customers are slow to embrace e-commerce for eyewear

Warby Parker offers online eyewear shopping, one of the most important ways for the business to differentiate itself from a crowded competitive arena. But the company says many customers are more comfortable buying glasses in person.

Improving the in-store consumer experience through an online platform is difficult due to consumers’ broad demands for selection, quality, convenience and affordability, the prospectus says.

When the business started, less than 2.5% of glasses were purchased online. Even now, the company says it has historically generated a significant portion of our revenue from our retail stores, and our growth strategy will depend, in large part, on customer acquisition through growing our store base. retail and the expansion of our existing retail store. operations.

Warby Parkers’ business is actually seasonal

Customers keen to use health benefits before the end of a calendar year tend to drive demand in December.

In accordance with our policy of revenue recognition upon delivery of orders, all orders placed at the end of December are recognized as revenue upon delivery which may take place the following year, said Warby Parker.