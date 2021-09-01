Business
$ 18 billion retailer Fanatics prepares for IPO here’s the next step for the company
Fanatics Founder and Executive Chairman Michael Rubin attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the College Football Hall of Fame on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Mike Coppola | Getty Images
Sports merchandising company Fanatics shocked the sports world last month after securing the collectible card rights for Major League Baseball, National Football League and National Basketball Association.
Most notably, Fanatics ‘deal with MLB ended the league’s decades-long partnership with Topps and may have resulted in Topps’ plans to go public via a SPAC with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II. He also sent Topps owner and former Disney CEO Michael Eisner to the drawing board to contemplate the next move If there is one.
Panini, which owned the NFL Trading Card License since 2016 and the NBA License since 2009, will also lose rights to Fanatics.
The series of deals shows how Fanatics, under the leadership of CEO Michael Rubin, plans to expand beyond sportswear and collectibles, sports betting and even game broadcasting. It has already attracted large investors such as Jay-Z to accompany its private valuation of $ 18 billion ahead of a planned IPO.
Here’s how Fanatics landed the partnerships and what that means for the company going forward.
Fanatics add another piece to the puzzle
Rubin’s decision puts an end to some historic sports partnerships, which the NBA has already proven are not set in stone. In May 2020, the NBA ditched basketball maker Spalding, a partner for more than 30 years, and linked to Wilson to make its basketballs.
Sports leagues like Fanatics moat around its products, and the company is already aligned with most leagues and teams to make softgoods and hardgoods merchandise, including sports jerseys. The pandemic has forced all leagues to reconsider trade deals to maximize profits after suffering substantial losses. Fanatics have also had to rethink their activities as live sporting events were put on hold at the start of the pandemic.
According to people familiar with Fanatics’ plans, the company was considering expanding last summer to add more pillars to its operations. Fanatics already dominates vertical commerce and e-commerce in sports, primarily with all of its MLB rights. But he also saw an opportunity in the collectible card market.
The trade in sports collectible cards is expected to reach $ 98.7 billion by 2027, according to Verified Market Research. In 2021, the industry was particularly active, with a 1914 Babe Ruth baseball card setting a record. Even Luka Doncic’s rookie card set an auction record.
The entry into the collectible card business also aligns with Fanatics’ plans to make a name for itself in the NFT collectibles business through Candy Digital. To secure the new deals, Fanatics has provided equity capital to leagues and player unions that are guaranteed to generate at least $ 1 billion in revenue over the life of the partnerships. The leagues do not have equity in their current deals with collectible card companies.
Fanatics’ plan for the physical trading card space is to expand it by opening up the market to take more advantage of it through direct-to-consumer offers, according to people familiar with the matter. For example, if collectors buy a collectible card, they will be able to insure the asset, classify it, store it, and even put it on a market for sale or trade through Fanatics. The company would likely charge a transaction fee and the leagues would also get some valuable data they need.
Speculation on Wall Street suggests that Fanatics will also attempt to buy one of the collectible card companies. Panini is valued at $ 1.3 billion, according to PitchBook, and there are other Texas-based companies, Upper Deck and Leaf Trading Cards.
The competition’s acquisition would look like an acquisition Fanatics made in 2017 when it bought the licensed sports group from VF Corp for around $ 225 million. This deal included the Majestic Athletic brand, and it came just after Fanatics took over the rights to Majestic in MLB apparel.
Robert Kraft, Jay-Z and Mike Rubin attend the Michael Rubin Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel on February 1, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Kevin Mazur | Getty Images
More business on the table
Fanatics also wants a presence in the esteemed 40 billion dollars The online gambling space in the United States via sports betting, sources said.
The company made securities after the plans that he wants to enter the New York sports betting market emerged. Fanatics feels he can leverage his 80 million user base linked to his sports merchandising company in a sports betting offering. If this works, Fanatics will be able to attract sports bettors to its platform and combine offers from its merchandise catalog as a reward for consumer loyalty.
But fanatics will have to buy an established bookmaker to enter the space.
Industry gossip has linked Fanatics and online casino operator Rush Street Interactive, which owns a bookie through its SugarHouse property. But sources told CNBC that Fanatics was not interested in the acquisition. Rush Street is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RSI and has a market capitalization of $ 2.6 billion. Rush Street declined to comment.
It’s unclear who Fanatics is targeting, but he will eventually have to show his hand on that front, as required by sports betting laws.
Rubin’s company has made no secret that it wants to be a global powerhouse with various offerings in the digital world. Fanatics want rights to sports media, gambling, revamped ticket models, souvenir assets, NFTs and now collectible cards.
And as trading continues, an IPO awaits.
In sports betting circles, it’s not about if, but when Fanatics goes public. Fanatics marked its $ 18 billion valuation after raising additional funds. He also started an operation in China following an investment by artist Jay-Z. MLB and NFL were already partners and SoftBank gave Fanatics money from its $ 93 billion Vision Fund.
Barrett Daniels, a partner at global accounting firm Deloitte, said companies similar to Fanatics positioning and big deals are generally looking for public bids as early as possible.
Daniels, who is the national co-leader of Deloitte’s IPO and heads his SPAC West region, said companies with Fanatics status decide to go public so “they can reward everyone involved and help share. this success. It’s a huge engine and an important piece of the puzzle. And there are some companies that feel like the dominant player in their space, they have to be public. “
While an IPO may be at stake, Daniels added that staying private isn’t as taboo as it used to be.
“Back then, you always went public when you hit around $ 1 billion, but nowadays there seems to be no limit,” Daniels said. “Companies are getting bigger and bigger in the private market and staying private. And there is still a ton of money in the private market.”
