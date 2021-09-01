$ 18 billion retailer Fanatics prepares for IPO here’s the next step for the company

Fanatics Founder and Executive Chairman Michael Rubin attends the Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the College Football Hall of Fame on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Mike Coppola | Getty Images

Sports merchandising company Fanatics shocked the sports world last month after securing the collectible card rights for Major League Baseball, National Football League and National Basketball Association. Most notably, Fanatics ‘deal with MLB ended the league’s decades-long partnership with Topps and may have resulted in Topps’ plans to go public via a SPAC with Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II. He also sent Topps owner and former Disney CEO Michael Eisner to the drawing board to contemplate the next move If there is one. Panini, which owned the NFL Trading Card License since 2016 and the NBA License since 2009, will also lose rights to Fanatics. The series of deals shows how Fanatics, under the leadership of CEO Michael Rubin, plans to expand beyond sportswear and collectibles, sports betting and even game broadcasting. It has already attracted large investors such as Jay-Z to accompany its private valuation of $ 18 billion ahead of a planned IPO. Here’s how Fanatics landed the partnerships and what that means for the company going forward.

Fanatics add another piece to the puzzle

The trade in sports collectible cards is expected to reach $ 98.7 billion by 2027, according to Verified Market Research. In 2021, the industry was particularly active, with a 1914 Babe Ruth baseball card setting a record. Even Luka Doncic’s rookie card set an auction record. The entry into the collectible card business also aligns with Fanatics’ plans to make a name for itself in the NFT collectibles business through Candy Digital. To secure the new deals, Fanatics has provided equity capital to leagues and player unions that are guaranteed to generate at least $ 1 billion in revenue over the life of the partnerships. The leagues do not have equity in their current deals with collectible card companies. Fanatics’ plan for the physical trading card space is to expand it by opening up the market to take more advantage of it through direct-to-consumer offers, according to people familiar with the matter. For example, if collectors buy a collectible card, they will be able to insure the asset, classify it, store it, and even put it on a market for sale or trade through Fanatics. The company would likely charge a transaction fee and the leagues would also get some valuable data they need. Speculation on Wall Street suggests that Fanatics will also attempt to buy one of the collectible card companies. Panini is valued at $ 1.3 billion, according to PitchBook, and there are other Texas-based companies, Upper Deck and Leaf Trading Cards. The competition’s acquisition would look like an acquisition Fanatics made in 2017 when it bought the licensed sports group from VF Corp for around $ 225 million. This deal included the Majestic Athletic brand, and it came just after Fanatics took over the rights to Majestic in MLB apparel.

Robert Kraft, Jay-Z and Mike Rubin attend the Michael Rubin Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel on February 1, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Kevin Mazur | Getty Images