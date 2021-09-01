Singapore Exchange may relax SPAC guidelines





Singapore Stock Exchange, a major stock market in Asia, is preparing to launch simplified regulations for listings of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), according to a report released Wednesday (September 1) by Reuters. If the effort pays off, it would be the first major Asian exchange to accept this type of investment, according to the report. The multi-asset exchange provides listing, trading, clearing settlement, depository and data services to around 40% of listed companies and over 80% of listed bonds from outside Singapore, according to its site Internet. Singapore Stock Exchange regulators are considering relaxing a market value proposition of at least $ 223.2 million for PSPCs and an option whereby stock warrants cannot be separated from sub-shares. underlying, according to the report. This is not the first time that Singapore Exchange has looked at PSPCs. As PYMNTS reported in March, the exchange was analyzing whether to start incorporating PSPCs into the mix. Although this is a popular method of going public, PSPCs are not allowed on Asian stock exchanges. A SPAC does not have any business operations and is formed only to raise funds and seek out existing businesses to acquire. Read more: Singapore Exchange Eyes SPAC Typically, with the formation of a PSPC, investors fund the shell company, which then merges with a private company. Usually, PSPC takes the name of the acquiree and continues to operate as a public enterprise. In 2020, PSPC use skyrocketed and was buoyant in the first quarter of 2021 when PSPCs brought in more than the 2020 total of $ 83.4 billion, according to PYMNTS. Related: SPACs or blank check companies increase a record quarterly amount In February, the CEO of the Singapore Stock Exchange Loh Boon Chye had said the exchange was considering allowing so-called blank check companies to be listed, according to PYMNTS. He said: If the market is favorable, we hope to be able to do so this year. See also: Singapore May List Blank Check Companies, or SPAC, This Year —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: 58% OF MULTINATIONAL COMPANIES USE CRYPTO-CURRENCY On: Despite price volatility and regulatory uncertainty, a new study from PYMNTS shows that 58% of multinational companies are already using at least one form of cryptocurrency, especially when transferring funds across borders. The new Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Global Business survey, a PYMNTS and Circle collaboration, probing 500 executives about the potential and pitfalls that crypto faces as it becomes part of the mainstream financial sector.



