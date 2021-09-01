Why KE Holdings shares rose today





What happened Actions ofKE Holdings(NYSE: BEKE), the largest real estate platform in China, rose 13.4% today for no apparent reason. So what KE Holdings is a stock that has not done well in recent times, down more than 68% in the past six months. As a Chinese real estate stock also listed on the New York Stock Exchange, KE Holdings has been very volatile since its IPO in August 2020. Last month, the company reported diluted earnings per US custodian share equivalent to $ 0.14, down 56% from the same quarter last year and falling short of expectations set by analysts. Total revenue equivalent to around $ 3.7 billion increased 20% from the second quarter of 2020 and exceeded analysts’ expectations. KE Holdings continues to face regulatory policies in China that are hurting the company’s near-term prospects. Management now expects total net sales to be between $ 2.2 billion and $ 2.4 billion in the third quarter, which would represent a decline of about 24.6 percent to 29.4 percent per year. report for the same quarter of 2020. Now what You really need to be careful when investing in Chinese stocks that trade on US stock exchanges due to the unpredictability of regulations. Not too long ago, analysts gave KE Holdings a consensual buy recommendation, with a one-year average price target of nearly $ 67 per share. But since the second quarter, the price targets have been reduced considerably. Recently, an analyst from Swiss credit just lowered its price target on the company from $ 80 to $ 18 per share. So while I’m sure things can change quickly, you really need to do the extra diligence to understand the regulatory implications before investing in a company like KE Holdings.

