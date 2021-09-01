How NYSE’s First Female, Disabled-Owned Stock Broker is Changing Wall Street





Cynthia DiBartolo’s trip to the New York Stock Exchange has been fraught with pitfalls and difficulties. In July 2021, DiBartolo’s firm, Tigress Financial Partners, became the first woman-owned disabled floor broker to become a member of the NYSE. Floor brokersare members of companies that carry out transactions on the trading floor on behalf of the company’s clients. They are physically present on the trading floor and are active during the opening and closing auctions of the New York Stock Exchange. Tigress Financial Partners has been co-manager or selling group member on more than 620 IPOs and side transactions with an aggregate market value of over $ 321 billion, including for companies such as Warner Music, Monday.com and Airbnb. In mid-2020, Wall Street banks, which are mostly run by white males, came under intense pressure to improve diversity in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests. Companies are committed to improving their practices through philanthropic programs, diversified hiring practices and internships for disadvantaged candidates. DiBartolo designed a diversity questionnaire to make it easier for companies selling stock or issuing debt to find and monitor minority and women-owned companies. American Airlines has already embraced the survey, and JPMorgan has started building a database to help automate the process. Cynthia DiBartolo (c) rings the bell at the NYSE closing auction on July 8, 2021. CNBC Prior to launching Tigress Financial in 2011, DiBartolo served as chief compliance officer, attorney, and chief risk officer for some of Wall Street’s biggest companies. However, her life would change in 2009 with a diagnosis of throat and neck cancer. DiBartolo became severely disabled following life-saving surgery that compromised his ability to eat, speak and swallow. Thanks to reconstructive surgery, DiBartolo was able to regain his ability to speak, but can only do so for several hours a day. More Invest in yourself:

Black Women Earn Almost $ 1 Million Less Than White Men Over Their Career Cancer not only took DiBartolo’s voice, but her career as well, as she recalled in an interview with CNBC’s Bob Pisani. “You see, there was no room for a lawyer, a risk management director, a compliance director who couldn’t speak,” she said. During his recovery, DiBartolo began to understand how marginalized people with disabilities were. “While I didn’t have the ability to speak, I realized how marginalized I was not only in financial services, but in society,” she said. Her father’s inspiration convinced her that she had to act; “They took your tongue, not your brain.” his father told him. Using his decades of Wall Street experience and tenacity DiBartolo launched the first and only women-owned disability financial services company. Cynthia DiBartolo (left), CEO of Tigress Financial Partners with Reverend Jesse Jackson Sr. (center) Cynthia DiBartolo

