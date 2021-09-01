FTSE 100 loses tech star as Just Eat Takeaway gets the boot





(Bloomberg) – One of Britain’s biggest online platforms is being ousted from the UK benchmark, in a blow to the country’s efforts to develop a stable of world-class tech companies. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV will exit the FTSE 100 on September 20, along with Weir Group Plc, index provider FTSE Russell said in its quarterly review of changes to the benchmark on Wednesday. Meggitt Plc and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc will take their places. FTSE Russell classified Just Eat Takeaway as British after the 2020 combination of Britains Just Eat and Dutch competitor Takeaway.com, making it eligible for FTSE, as the company announced it would withdraw its shares from Euronext Amsterdam. Just Eat Takeaway returned to this point earlier this year, prompting FTSE Russell to change the company’s nationality to Dutch last month. The foreclosure means the already low tech weighting of the FTSE 100 will shrink even further. Tech stocks only make up 1.8% of the index, compared to around 30% for the S&P 500 in the United States It’s a shame for the FTSE 100 to have to ditch this because it brought attention to the index, John Moore, head of trading at Berkeley Capital Wealth Management, said over the phone, referring to Just Eat. There aren’t a lot of tech companies out there. The index is also set to lose its second-largest stock, mining giant BHP Group Plc, which is expected to move to primary listing in Australia. The stock rotation rules for joining the FTSE 100 index – London must account for the largest share volume for the share – made it nearly impossible for Just Eat Takeaway to stay on the FTSE 100 without trading withdraw from the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Just Eat Takeaway changed their mind and decided to make London their stock exchange as the company acquired Grubhub in the United States this year, thus expanding its investor base beyond Europe. The shares will trade on the London Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Nasdaq while the company considers which location would best suit its main listing, and another announcement will be made in due course, a spokesperson said. last week in response to emailed questions. The story continues As the coronavirus pandemic has increased the shares of the so-called lockdown winners as homebound consumers ordered more take-out, Just Eat Takeaway has fallen behind. Its Amsterdam-traded shares fell 11% in 2021, abandoning nearly all of last year’s gains, amid the threat of growing competition in its key German market and concerns over delivery cost caps in New York. Just Eat went public in London in 2014 and Takeaway.com was listed in Amsterdam in 2016. Following the sale of Just Eat to the Dutch company, the shares of the combined company traded on both Euronext Amsterdam and on the LSE. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information. 2021 Bloomberg LP

