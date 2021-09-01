Tokyo stock exchange overshadowed by four tech leviathans

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Asia-Pacific stock news.

While much of Japan spent August worrying about the Olympics, the heat and the raging variant of the Delta, some sweated on two lines crossing each other on a market display.

The summer is now over and, to Japan’s chagrin, four US tech companies together are worth more than the entire Topix Index, or the 2,187 companies on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main chart.

The TSE is in good company and the quartet behind this inflection is well known: at more than $ 7 billion, the combined market capitalization of Apple, Alphabet (Google), Amazon and Facebook, or GAFA, is laughing. usually from any juxtaposition with other companies and markets. . Apple and Facebook together are worth more than the FTSE; Amazon alone is bigger than the entire German Dax index. In this context, and in the calculation of the global portfolio management, the Topix of 6.8 billion dollars was only the last international benchmark to go from the penumbra of the GAFA to the total eclipse.

Overtaking Tokyo nonetheless felt an era – a moment, especially for those forced to argue ever more inventively for the appropriateness of Japan’s investment in a post-Abenomics era – to come together and decide what persuasions might work when the center of gravity seems so decidedly elsewhere. In fear of being sidelined, memories fade from a more glorious time in the late 1980s, when companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange made up about half of the world’s market capitalization and Japanese banks have casually eclipsed Exxon and General Electric.

While the current performance of Japanese stocks may look superficially healthy (the Topix closed on Wednesday at a five-month high), the MSCI Japan Index underperformed the US and Europe by 19 and 14 points, respectively. percentage this year. – or, as brokerage Jefferies notes, close to the worst record in 20 years.

Even without this evidence, many observers consider a significant block on the Japanese business list to be deeply undervalued relative to its global peers. They can see a yawning gap between earnings and valuations and have become less certain about the narrative or catalyst that could sustainably narrow it, let alone its demise.

One theory is that the sudden attachment to a new political risk and potentially crushing the valuation of Chinese stocks could create a rotation of global portfolio money away from this threat and towards the visible stability of Japan’s earnings.

Meanwhile, despite significant vaccination levels, Japan’s prospects of a post-Covid rebound are not anchored enough as an idea to have become a clear ‘buy’ signal.

Almost 41% of Topix stocks are trading below their pre-Covid levels, compared to 17% of S&P 500 stocks, analysts note. The GAFA / Topix crossover spectacle also coincides with a natural onslaught of the post-Olympic blues: The games failed to deliver the expected economic buzz and may have prolonged the pandemic’s pressure on the economy. The situation has left Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga weak and his political future and reform agenda in doubt.

Jefferies strategist Shrikant Kale argues that all this gloom hides a number of signals that Japanese stocks – in part because of their underperformance this year – are poised for a comeback by the end of the year. year.

Seasonal factors, which include the constant tendency of the yen to weaken and 10-year US Treasury yields rising from September to December, will be the powerful driver they have historically proven. On top of these favorable winds, Kale says, the growing ratio of fully vaccinated adults in Japan – now above 43% despite a late start – is expected to trigger the kind of rally in so-called “return stocks” that have dominated in Japan. as a theme in US markets in recent months.

Once the momentum is built, global investors could take a closer look at Japan’s fundamentals, which Kale says include its leadership in the global rebound in corporate profitability and a remarkable three-month Japanese earnings quarter that ended in June. A record 76 percent of Topix companies beat consensus forecasts.

The two valuation lines – of the four American stocks GAFA versus Topix – could turn out to be definitively crossed. Many will decide that the distortion lies in the extreme growth in US Leviathan valuations: the most immediately lucrative distortion for investors may lie in the undervaluations that fueled their rise.

[email protected]