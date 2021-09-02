Electric Vehicle Charger Maker Wallbox to Establish First U.S. Plant in Arlington





Electric vehicle charging company Wallbox has selected Arlington for its first manufacturing facility in the United States, which will produce hundreds of thousands of car chargers per year by the end of the decade. The Mountain View, Calif., Based company chose Arlington for its central location in the country as well as road access to major road networks in North Texas, according to a statement. The 130,000 square foot Texas plant will be the company’s fourth facility and the first in North America. A Wallbox spokesperson declined to provide the exact location of the plant. Wallbox is present in 68 countries, including two factories in Europe and one in China. It intends to take advantage of the new Arlington facility to expand into the North American market. The new installation is expected to create 250 jobs in the region by 2030, when Wallbox plans to produce 500,000 chargers per year. Work begins on the Arlington facility in October and is expected to start producing chargers by June 2022. Wallbox sees the U.S. electric vehicle market reaching an inflection point and has said it intends to capitalize on increased demand for charging stations. The company sees an opportunity in the US market citing the Objective of Biden administrations achieve 50% electric vehicle sales in the United States by 2030. This new plant will be a decisive step in our expansion into the North American market, allowing us not only to meet growing demand, but also to accelerate the launch of new products and to enter the commercial charging segments and public electric vehicles as we bring our production to the United States. Wallbox co-founder and CEO Enric Asuncin said in a statement. There are currently 364 electric vehicle charging stations in Dallas from companies such as You’re here, Blink and Charging point, according to the ChargeHub location service. The company ranks Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland as the most suitable cities for electric vehicles based on the availability of charging stations. Los Angeles now has more than 2,400 charging stations. Wallbox recently announced its intention to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a SPAC merger with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II valuing the company at $ 1.5 billion. The company offers a home charging system for electric vehicle owners called Pulsar Plus and also recently partnered with SunPower to offer solar-powered vehicle charging stations. Wallbox Pulsar Plus became an Amazon bestseller this year, driving significant sales growth for the company. In the first half of 2021, Wallbox experienced a 300% increase in turnover over the same period in 2020. The company has sold more than 100,000 charging stations since its creation in 2015. Setting up an infrastructure capable of powering future fleets of electric vehicles on American roads could prove to be a lucrative business for companies like Wallbox. Toyota, which has its North American headquarters in Plano, said it was reducing its electrification targets until more charging infrastructure became available.

