Oxford Nanopore to launch $ 3.4 billion London IPO in coming weeks – sources





LONDON, September 1 (Reuters) – Oxford Nanopore, a provider of rapid COVID-19 tests to the UK’s National Health Service, is working with banks to launch an initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange within weeks ahead – a deal that would bolster Britain’s efforts to attract life science companies to its core market. The company aims to build on the valuation of 2.48 billion pounds ($ 3.42 billion) made during a roundtable in May, said two sources familiar with the matter. The Oxford-based life sciences company, which counts IP Group and Temasek of Singapore as shareholders, provides DNA / RNA sequencing technology for industries such as biomedical, pathogenic, plant and animal scientific research, infectious diseases and food and agriculture. He has also worked on rapid COVID-19 tests. The deal will add to a crowded pipeline of share sales set to launch in London and other European centers in the final IPO window of the year, as 2021 looms for record volumes of new listings, dominated by tech and e-commerce companies. The Oxford Nanopore listing is a major win for London’s main market, as most biotech companies are typically listed on the LSE’s AIM junior stock exchange before they float on the Nasdaq – home to some of the largest manufacturers of drugs to the world – after reaching a certain size. A company spokesperson declined to comment. Bank of America (BAC.N), Citi (CN) and JPMorgan (JPM.N) are the global listing coordinators in London. In May, Oxford Nanopore staged a £ 195million fundraiser that saw Temasek, Wellington Management, M&G Investments and Nikon become new investors in the company. Existing investors, including IP Group, which owns a 14.5% stake, contributed £ 70million in total. ($ 1 = 0.7258 pounds) Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Mike Harrison Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/oxford-nanopore-launch-34-bln-london-ipo-coming-weeks-sources-2021-09-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos