Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Distributions | Texas

DALLAS, September 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE: SRV) (the “Fund”) has declared its monthly distribution of $ 0.12 per common share for each of the months of September, October and November 2021. These monthly distributions will be payable to common shareholders in accordance with the table below:

Date of departure Registration Date Payment Dated Distribution Rising Repayment of capital Estimate1 09/14/21 09/15/21 09/30/21 $ 0.12 100% 10/15/21 10/18/21 10/29/21 $ 0.12 100% 12/11/21 11/15/21 11/30/21 $ 0.12 100%

1 The return of capital estimate is based on the Fund’s expected current earnings and earnings for the year and does not include a projection of gains and losses on the sale of securities that may arise during the remainder of the year. It is currently expected, but not certain, that approximately 100% of the Fund’s distributions will be treated as return of capital. The final determination of these amounts will be made and communicated to shareholders at the beginning of 2022, after the end of the calendar year when the Fund determines its profits and profits for the year. The final tax status of each distribution may differ significantly from this preliminary information.

Each distribution will be paid on the payment date, unless payment of such distribution is deferred by the Board of Trustees of the Fund after determining that such deferral is necessary in order to comply with applicable law or to comply with applicable law. ensure that the Fund remains solvent and able to pay its debts as they fall due and continue as a going concern.

ADDITIONAL FUND INFORMATION

The Fund is an undiversified closed-end investment company whose investment objective is to seek a high total after-tax return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in a portfolio of master infrastructure limited partnerships. Energy (“MLP”) and related investment companies. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its Assets Under Management in qualifying MLP securities of publicly traded partnerships under the Internal Revenue Code. The Fund’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SRV”.

There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives. There are operating costs and expenses associated with investing in the Fund. The net asset value of the Fund will fluctuate depending on the value of the underlying securities. It is important to note that closed-end funds trade at their market value, not their net asset value, and closed-end funds often trade for less than their net asset value.

Future distributions will be paid by the Fund if and when declared by the board of trustees of the Fund, based on a consideration of a number of factors, including the continued compliance of the Fund with the terms and conditions. financial liabilities of its senior securities, the Fund’s net investment income, performance and available cash. There can be no assurance that the amount or timing of Distributions in the future will be equal or similar to that described herein or that the Board of Trustees will not decide to suspend or discontinue payment of Distributions in the future.

IN REGARDS TO CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT, SEC

Cushing, a subsidiary of Swank Capital, is an SEC registered investment advisor headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as an investment advisor to affiliated funds and managed accounts providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration. or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain statements which may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact , included in this document are “forward-looking statements”. Although the Funds and Cushing believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be inaccurate. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those discussed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Funds and Cushing do not undertake to update this forward-looking statement.

