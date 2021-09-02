Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,689.58, up 106.64 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up 11 cents, or 5.98 percent, to $ 1.95 on 12.9 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 28 cents, or 1.19%, to $ 23.28 on 12.6 million shares. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX: GWO). Financial. Down 85 cents, or 2.18 percent, to $ 38.18 on 9.8 million shares. Hydro One Ltd. (TSX: H). Utilities. Up 41 cents, or 1.31%, to $ 31.81 on 7.7 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 0.62 percent, to $ 42.01 on 7.4 million shares. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Industrialists. Up $ 4.46, or 5.15%, to $ 91.15 on six million shares. Companies in the news: Laurentian Bank Financial Group. (TSX: LB). Up to 66 cents or 1.6 percent at $ 43.15. Laurentian Bank Financial Group is focused on reducing complexity as it strives to modernize and attract new businesses, CEO Rania Llewellyn said on Wednesday. Retail customers currently see different layouts depending on where their account is hosted, Llewellyn said as an example. The bank’s mortgage application and digital registration for new customers are also too complex, she added. As part of the updated mortgage operations, the bank created a dedicated personal banking unit for residential loans, began to integrate digital signatures through DocuSign and automated property valuations. However, given the complexity of the business, a complete transformation will take time, Llewellyn said. The bank is also working to address some key gaps in its technology offerings, including the addition of a banking app and tap function on debit cards. The bank reported earnings of $ 62.1 million or $ 1.32 per diluted share for the quarter ending July 31, down from $ 36.2 million or 77 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue totaled $ 254.9 million for the quarter, compared to $ 248.6 million for the third quarter of 2020. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has approached the Kansas City Southern board of directors to reaffirm its interest in taking over the railway after US regulators rejected a key part of the National Railway Company’s offer. Canada. CP Rail argued that its bid, worth approximately US $ 31 billion including debt, is greater than CN’s, worth approximately US $ 33.6 billion including debt, because it involves less regulatory risk. Calgary-based CP Rail has given a Sept. 12 deadline for KCS to review its offer, CEO Keith Creel said. KCS’s board of directors said on Wednesday that it would assess CP’s proposal under the terms of KCS’s merger agreement with CN and respond to it in due course. Both KCS and CN have said they are disappointed with the U.S. regulator’s decision and are weighing options. KCS also said it would adjourn a meeting it had scheduled for shareholders to vote on CN’s offer. Montreal-based CN has said it remains confident its offer to buy the U.S. railroad is in the public interest. CN’s proposed acquisition of KCS would be the first to test stricter merger criteria in the rail industry that would assess whether a merger would improve competition. Saputo inc. (TSX: SAP). Up to 19 cents at $ 35.68. Saputo Inc. acquired two food manufacturing plants in North Carolina for US $ 118 million. The Montreal dairy giant announces that Carolina Aseptic and Carolina Dairy will join the US dairy division of Saputos. Carolina Aseptic makes shelf-stable food and beverage products at a plant in Troy, NC, while Carolina Dairy, based in Biscoe, NC, makes refrigerated yogurt in spout pouches. Together, the facilities employ around 230 workers. Lino Saputo, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saputo, says the acquisitions complement the company’s organic growth while strengthening its presence in the rapidly growing categories of aseptic food and beverages and nutritional snacks. Saputo is one of the largest dairy processors in the world with significant operations in Canada, Australia, Argentina, the United States and the United Kingdom. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 1, 2021.

