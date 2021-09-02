Moderna is asking the FDA to authorize a booster injection of its COVID-19 vaccine. : Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin







toggle legend Juana Miyer / Long Visual Press / Universal Imag

Juana Miyer / Long Visual Press / Universal Imag A third dose of the Moderna vaccine given six months after the first two doses significantly boosts immunity, according to data the company submitted to the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. The data comes from 344 volunteers who received an additional dose of the vaccine in a clinical study. The antibodies had significantly decreased six months after the vaccination, the company said, but the third shot boosted the antibodies to an even higher point than seen after the initial shots, even though the booster was only half the dose. initial. Increased protection has been “achieved in all age groups, especially the elderly (65 years and over)” the company said. Moderna made the announcement in a press release, but the research has yet to be peer reviewed. Pfizer-BioNTech has also requested authorization for a booster dose of its vaccine. The FDA has scheduled a meeting on September 17 to discuss the need for boosters for the general population. The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have already recommended a third dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for some immunocompromised people. Meanwhile, health officials are already preparing to deploy COVID-19 boosters, according to an announced plan by the White House on August 18. The plan calls for all adults who have received a two-dose vaccine to be eligible for an additional vaccine eight months from their second injection. Johnson & Johnson issued a press release on August 25 with preliminary results from a small study suggesting that a second injection of its vaccine could quickly increase antibody levels in recipients. A separate recall recommendation for J&J is expected soon, according to health officials. But as poorer countries lag behind in vaccine distribution, the World Health Organization has called for a moratorium on recalls and urged richer countries to do everything in their power. to help the rest of the world get vaccinated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/09/01/1033474298/moderna-fda-covid-19-booster-shot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos