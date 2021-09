2 good reasons why the stock market is not yet ready to explode

Text size



The rally is widespread and the volume of transactions is on the rise.



Stocks have had an impressive year so far, but there are still four months to go until the end of 2021. So what’s in store for you? A rectification? More earnings? Right now it is easier to plead for the rally to continue. First of all, however, it’s understandable that investors are nervous. The



S&P 500



has gained around 21% year-to-date, well above the historical average annual return of around 10%. And in the first eight months the index has not fallen more than 5%, a correction is defined as a 10% drawdown. Still, a good race needs something to stop it, like higher corporate taxes, which the Biden administration supports. They could cut projected earnings estimates for S&P 500 companies by 5% or more. Or persistent inflation, which could cause the Federal Reserve to quickly reduce economic support. And there are a host of other catalysts, enough to cause some analysts to forecast a pullback. But who knows how long Washington might take to put in place a new tax structure, or if lawmakers will even do it. Or what’s the matter with inflation. We have been talking about spending cuts a few months ago and the Fed is firmly maintaining its wait-and-see approach. So the nature of the market surge over the past two weeks seems to be the surest and strongest sign of what lies ahead. The S&P 500 is up 3% since August 18, the bottom of a brief and shallow decline. [Market] interns improved last week, writes Michael Gibbs, director of equity portfolio and technical strategy at Raymond James. First of all, transaction volumes are improving. At the end of August, the daily number of shares traded on the SPDR S&P 500 Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (SPY) stood at around 54 million, according to FactSet. That’s on top of just under 50 million viewed as of the middle of the month. The result: When more market participants trade and offer higher prices, it is a vote of confidence in the market. Second, the rally was generalized many actions participated in it. For example, nearly 80% of stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange rose, according to Raymond James. The last time this metric hit such a high level was in November 2020. More stocks participating in the rally means major indices are less reliant on a group of stocks to rise. Plus, with economically sensitive stocks also on the run, it means investors are confident of sustained economic growth to come. So more gains or a correction? We have made our case, but time will tell. Write to Jacob Sonenshine at [email protected]

