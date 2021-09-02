Hurricane Ida puts America’s energy security to the test

KENNER, LOUISIANE – AUG 30: A woman examines damage to a neighborhood caused by Hurricane Ida … [+] on August 30, 2021 in Kenner, Louisiana. Ida made landfall yesterday as a Category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans. (Photo by Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Hurricane Ida, the worst storm since Katrina, destroyed approximately 94% of the Gulf’s offshore oil production, as well as the power of a million homes through Louisiana and Mississippi last weekend. About 10% of service stations in the Baton Rouge region were Out of gas just like 7.5% around New Orleans, thousands of people lined up for gas to power household generators. Gasoline shortages are expected to worsen sharply with Ida’s passage.

WTI crude prices jumped 10% on Monday to $ 69, but have since fallen back to $ 67.50. Despite storm damage to energy infrastructure (temporarily shutting down nearly 15% of national oil production and 5% of natural gas), prices are still down 6% from last month. The slight increase in the middle of Ida illustrates the resilience of the U.S. gasoline refining system as well as the continued impacts of Covid-19 on the transportation sector. Globally, demand is depressed and supplies remain healthy.

But it would be foolish to underestimate the impacts of Ida and future storms like this on the energy supply chains of the Americas. While this year’s Texas electricity supply disaster was an isolated incident limited to the state of Texas grid, the destruction of Hurricane Idas is not limited by state boundaries and has already impacting the country’s oil and gas supply chains.

Along with Texas, Louisiana is one of the nation’s largest oil and natural gas centers, with its 17 oil refineries accounting for nearly a fifth of the nation’s refining capacity. Together, these facilities handle approximately 3.4 million barrels of crude oil per day (bpd). In 2020, Louisiana’s two liquefied natural gas export terminals shipped approximately 55% of the country’s LNG exports. The consequences will become clearer in the coming days, but expect the damage to translate beyond Bayousian borders, including heavily affected off-shore hydrocarbon production.

The damage is done

Energy companies, aware of the threat posed by the storm to personnel and infrastructure, reduced their Gulf production by 91%, or about 1.65 million barrels in anticipation of the storm. Some 84.87% of natural gas production in the Gulf of Mexico has also been shut down. While the damage is still being assessed, ExxonMobil



and Shell have report that some platforms remain intact and functional. Others, like BP and Equinor have pointed out that it is too early to determine the degree of destruction.

Americans can hope that swift action will prevent long shutdowns and soaring energy prices. Some predict that in the worst-case scenario, refineries that are not functioning for weeks rather than days could drive up prices at the pump. 15 to 25 cents per gallon nationally.

For family homes, the grim prospect of weeks without electricity seems increasingly likely. Electric utilities will be forced to strike a balance between restoring urgently needed electricity to residents and supporting commercial utilities, including oil and gas companies eager to resume operations.

Entergy, Louisiana’s largest electricity supplier, pointed out a difficult and trying recovery, especially for the most affected areas. Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service, noted the current lack of clarity around the region’s power supplies. If they say the southeastern parishes that are home to a lot of large refineries won’t be back on the grid for weeks, that’s a much more serious event.

You cannot cut corners when reopening

The desire to resume normal refiners’ operations is understandable, however, rushing the reopening process could prolong shutdowns. You can’t just flip the switch “and resume production from a refinery, says Robert Yawger, from Mizuho Securities, protecting two to four weeks before a return to full operations as they were before the storm. This frustrating schedule is due to the fact that energy infrastructure, particularly on the Louisiana coast, has been hit hard.

noted that transmission lines feeding New Orleans were down on Sunday, leaving southern Paris in the dark. Of course, the oil industry will recover. Hurricanes are a known amount in Louisiana and the Gulf region, and the majority of businesses took appropriate action before the storm. If these measures prove to have been successful in preventing significant storm damage, we will see the market stabilize and rebound.

What is quite clear, however, is the need to prepare for events related to climate change. Energy companies, affected states and the federal government need to work together on two fronts: resilience and emissions adjustments. Where appropriate, infrastructure funding recently allocated by Congress should go to vulnerable regions, strengthening critical infrastructure and minimizing the impact of worsening storms on human life. If a link between climate change caused by emissions and an increase in weather-related damage is provable, oil majors will be forced to urgently adjust their schedules and practices lest offshoring become economically and virtually unsustainable. . It makes sense for every county, state, and the country as a whole to improve resilience and work on layoffs to prevent further disasters.

Gulf residents cannot regularly weather storms of this magnitude, and neither can the US energy grid.

With the help of David Pasmanik and Danny Tomares