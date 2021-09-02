Mainfreight to Break $ 100 Per Share on Local Stock Exchange





Global transport and logistics company Mainfreight is set to become the first company to crack $ 100 a share on the local exchange.

Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone Shares of the company surged more than 5% yesterday to $ 99.78 per share late in the day before ending slightly lower at $ 98.52. In early trading this morning, Mainfreight shares edged down to $ 98.45. The increase in activity follows a business update from the company for the first 22 weeks of the current fiscal year, which showed revenues increased by more than 40% compared to a year to reach $ 2.2 billion. Its pre-tax profit rose 83% to $ 142.3 million, with company chief executive Don Braid saying it was on track to beat last year’s result. Harbor Asset Management’s head of research Andrew Bascand said the current share price reflects the greater long-term confidence in the company’s outlook. “Just a year ago, people thought Mainfreight would only win a share of $ 1.50. “Today they think Mainfreight will earn $ 2.70 per share and most analysts think Mainfreight will earn more than $ 3 next year – so that’s a further 10% increase,” he said. he declares. The high share price, which had jumped 95% over the past year, risked excluding most ordinary investors from the market. Bascand said this was not much of a problem as most New Zealanders invested through their KiwiSaver or managed funds. “Mainfreight will provide very significant exposure through these KiwiSaver programs and these managed funds, as this is a big part of the New Zealand market,” he said. He was neutral on the idea of ​​a stock split as it would not add value to the company. “I would prefer management to focus on what they do incredibly well, in four or five geographies, which is looking after customers and their own staff, and investing in technology.” Investment analyst and founder of the Stock Fox stock tipping service, David McEwen, said Mainfreight’s stock price was “irrelevant.” “It all depends on the value you receive as an investor in that stock, whether it’s capital gain or dividend.” He said a stock split was possible if the company felt small investors were not buying stocks because they were too expensive. However, he said the company is much more internationally oriented these days and may decide to seek international capital at a higher price. Mainfreight will release its half year results in November.

